“tornado”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on March 28th, according to foreign media reports, the adventure disaster film “Tornado” will be filmed in a new version, the latest exposure of Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Ordinary People”, “Girl in the Deep Swamp”) Talking about starring.

Directed by Lee Isaac Zheng (“Minari”) from a screenplay by Mark L. Smith (“The Revenant,” “Overlord”) and produced by Frank Marshall.

The 1996 original, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton and directed by Jan de Bont, had brilliant visuals and sound effects and was well received, with a global box office approaching $500 million. It tells the story of the divorced couple Joe and Bill, both scientists who love to study tornadoes. When Oklahoma is about to usher in an unprecedentedly powerful tornado, they and a group of colleagues embark on a thrilling journey of chasing the wind, intending to bring the new detection Put the sensor into the wind eye to collect data. In the face of fierce competitors, destructive tornadoes and like-minded old lovers, how to choose the way forward?

The story takes place in the central state of Oklahoma in the United States. The state has experienced a rare storm in half a century. A tornado with strong destructive power is brewing and will hit the state at any time, posing a threat to human life and property in the state. Faced with the coming of this tornado, all departments of the state are ready to track the strange route of this tornado, hoping to be the first to solve the mystery of this tornado.

Soon, a tornado with astonishing destructive power finally appeared. It hit Oklahoma head-on at a speed of 300 miles per hour. Bomb… In order to collect data about tornadoes and improve the warning system, a group of scientists did not hesitate to drive, decided to contact and track tornadoes at close range, and placed electronic sensors in the eye of the tornado as an experiment. The process was extremely difficult and dangerous. A tornado hunt is about to begin.

(Meng Qing)

