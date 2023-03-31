The candidate for governor for Cambia Río Negro, Hannibal Tortoriellois proposed as a “computer” of state finances and said that if he manages to lead the province, he has the challenge of generating “trust” in the market and in society to pay off the debts.

“We have been governed by the same political party for 11 yearsUnfortunately, the province is worse than 11 years ago, the economy is devastated”, affirmed the leader who yesterday resumed his campaign in Bariloche after the tragic accident that took place in the Alto Valle, in which one person died.

Tortoriello, that today will receive in the mountains the support of the former deputy and leader of the Pro, Waldo Wolff, He resumed his provincial tour with the focus on transmitting his management model in Cipolletti, during his administration between 2015 and 2019, in matters of land, works and the ordering of municipal accounts. “I like to exhibit what we did in Cipolletti, which was on a small scale, but it is what we want for the province“, he claimed.

Tortoriello in Bariloche, campaigning, toured the Onelli street area. Photo: Chino Leiva

“The province has a deficit and huge public spending and this is for him mismanagement of public resources”, he affirmed and pointed out that there is a “decline in basic services such as health, education and security, with a devastated economy, who cannot even ask for credit”.

He indicated that the province -during the governorship of Alberto Weretilneck- “took a loan (for the Castello plan) with a tremendously usurious rate because the numbers are in the red and normal banks do not lend to those who have a debt that they know they will not be able to pay”.

Asked about the payment of the first capital installment scheduled for 2024, which its competitor Weretilneck has already anticipated that it will seek to refinance, Tortoriello appealed to the same recipe. “Weretilneck is clear how anyone who knows how the provincial public coffers are, which is priceless and without a doubt that the entire public debt needs a total restructuring to make it payable”, he stated.

He said it should”build trust with creditors, ask for a payable restructuring and thus I assure you that we are going to have a province that grows”, he pointed out and said that one premise is “to order the accounts to achieve the surplus and in this way start to do”.

With respect to wage conflict with teachers and other sectors such as public health and police, Tortoriello stated that “This portrays the reality that we are living with an underfunded governmentwithout a budget, that cannot pay decent wages to basic service workers”.

Meanwhile, he highlighted the management of Governor Arabela Carreras for the green hydrogen project. “We have exceptional conditions for this development, it seems very good to me that the governor is projecting clean energy and we must continue with wind farms and target solar parks,” she declared.



