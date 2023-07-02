Tory Burch Hosts Summer Flash Party with Celebrities and Pop-Up Experience

Celebrities and guests were invited to attend the Tory Burch summer-themed pop-up party, creating a vibrant and exciting atmosphere. Actors Qiao Xin, Li Landi, Hu Lianxin, and Wang Yidi, along with singers Zeng Keni, Fei Qiming, and Wei Ruxuan, were among the attendees. The event featured a gorgeous environment and free tours for all the guests.

The pop-up party showcased the brand’s summer collection, with blue and white as the main colors. The space was adorned with the brand’s iconic T Monogram inflatable device, creating a romantic atmosphere reminiscent of a pool party or a seaside vacation.

The brand’s selected early autumn series, including bags, shoes, and ready-to-wear items, were presented next to the swimming pool. The collection featured eye-catching prints, vibrant colors, and elements such as weaving and embroidery. Ballet shoes, sports sandals, and low-heeled sandals were also showcased, offering comfortable and stylish options for the summer season.

The ready-to-wear series showcased the diversity of styles, including printed silk dresses, knitted cardigan suits, and silk scarves inspired by Tory’s travels. The accessories collection included sunglasses with the brand’s double T logo, adding a fashionable touch to any outfit.

A summer bar, offering fresh coconuts and cocktails, was set up near the swimming pool, creating a relaxing and refreshing atmosphere. The pop-up party also featured various interactive experiences, including DIY fan blooming, badge making with dried flowers, and bubble photo interactions. Guests were able to capture the essence of summer and enjoy the leisurely fun.

The pop-up party also featured an ice cream truck, providing a cool treat for the visitors. Singer Wei Ruxuan made a special appearance as a guest performer, singing songs that added to the summer vibe of the event.

Guests, including Qiao Xin, Keni Zeng, Li Landi, Hu Lianxin, Wei Ruxuan, Wang Yidi, and Fei Qiming, showcased their individual styles with Tory Burch outfits and accessories. Each celebrity’s outfit showcased the brand’s unique and elegant aesthetic.

The Tory Burch “Destination Anywhere” summer-themed pop-up party will be open to the public on July 1st and 2nd. Visitors can make an appointment to visit the exhibition through the WeChat mini program and explore the T Monogram installation space and the brand’s early autumn series. The new collection can also be purchased online through the official website, Tmall, JD.com, Douyin, WeChat applets, and selected boutiques.

