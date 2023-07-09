Total cut in Route 40, on the road to the Seven Lakes; Pino Hachado and Samoré enabled

Updated 18:00

This Sunday, July 9, he was restricted circulation on Neuquén routes and in the International Steps with Chile. There were trucks stranded in Las Lajas, which waited to be able to cross. Also, it was communicated How is the traffic on Route 40, on the road to the Seven Lakes, after the landslide.

The traffic on the crossing at Pino Hachado was closed in the early morning. Route 242, between Customs and the border with Chile, was impassable for heavy snowfall, snow accumulation and ice formation on the road”, reported from National Highway. Later, at 11, in the new report, they indicated that it was enabled:

«Traversable with extreme caution. Sectors with ice and snow forecasts. Mandatory wearing of chains. equipment operating“, they described.

While the circulation by Cardenal Samoré is enabled early this Sunday. “Sectors with ice. Area with loose animals, Mandatory carrying of chains. Equipment operating”, they marked on the state of the road that connects with the crossing with Chile, which is near Villa La Angostura.

Until when will the cut be on the road to the Seven Lakes

The road of the Seven Lakes, on Route 40, It is restricted for the transit of all types of vehicles, between Route 65 (entrance to Villa Traful) and Route 63 (Villa Meliquina), from 6:00 p.m. this Sunday until 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Through a statement, the National Highway authorities explained that this is due to a landslide that occurred on the shoulder and embankment at kilometer 2152.





