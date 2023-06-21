Home » Total power outage in the area of ​​Parque Industrial de Neuquén in demand for electricity
Total power outage in the area of ​​Parque Industrial de Neuquén in demand for electricity

Total power outage in the area of ​​Parque Industrial de Neuquén in demand for electricity

Neighbors from the Ruca Antu, El Trébol 1 and 2 neighborhoods hold a Total outage in the area of ​​the Neuquén Industrial Park. They demand that the electricity connections in the sector be regularized.

Yanet, one of the spokespersons told BLACK RIVER Journal that the blockade is in Calle Trabajadores de la Industria and El Maíz.

He noted that the protest began after there was an explosion at 11 p.m. that left three neighborhoods without light.

Yanet said that Four years ago, a CALF project began to bring electric light, but it was never finished. “What we have are clandestine connections,” he said, for which he asked that the work that the electric cooperative promised be completed.

He stated that they will continue to be stationed in court until a CALF authority approaches that provides a concrete answer.


