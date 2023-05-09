Totò’s Cadillac sold. Here’s who won the auction and the price

ROME – Totò’s Cadillac Fleetwood 60 Special was sold at auction for 34,000 euros. The sumptuous six-metre-long car with a very fine yellow and green velvet livery owned by Prince Antonio de Curtis was awarded to a famous Italian collector, Corrado Lopresto. The Sixty Special with Fleetwood bodywork from the Detroit company will thus enrich the cinematic line of the famous Lopresto Collection which already includes Anna Magnani’s personal Fiat 1500 and the Alfa Romeo 1900 “La Flèche” which appeared in the 1980s film Sapore di Mare .

Lopresto was awarded the unforgettable actor’s Cadillac after several bids with another potential buyer on the Car & Classic website, the large online platform for the purchase and sale of vintage vehicles also active in Italy. At the end of the conservative restoration works, in which Corrado Lopresto will involve the students of the IED of Como, Totò’s Cadillac will be exhibited to the public in an exhibition at the Adi Design Museum Compasso d’Oro in Milan.





The car left the General Motors factories in black livery and probably the owner after the “Laughter Prince” who wanted the two-tone fabric customization must have wanted the car from 1954 to 1956 with the same license plate NA 213338 of Today. Among the subsequent owners of the car of which 16,200 units were produced, there was also the co-founder and former president of the Classic Car Club Napoli, Carlo Di Lallo, who took over the car in the 1970s and kept it until 2013 With its gleaming chrome, the imposing Cadillac has often passed under the spotlights of film festivals and events as a tribute to Totò’s exceptional career, which this year marks the 125th anniversary of his birth.