“Vivere italiano is irreproducible and inspires every day”. As during the creative process of fashion design, the entrepreneur Renzo Rosso intercepts and defines the Italian style and the “Italy experience” in the #Liveitalian campaign signed by Enit-Agenzia Nazionale del Turismo to promote the Bel Paese internationally.

The designer and founder entrepreneur of Diesel suggests the seven places from which to draw inspiration on the official website Italia.it. For art and culture on the podium for Rosso there are the Rialto Bridge in Venice, the Vatican Museums in Rome and the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento. In perfect combination Capri, Cortina and Venice to center the artist’s emotions. First of all, the island of love with its «inimitable character: with its turquoise sea, with its people, it is one of the most charming islands in the world. Italian culture and temperament give it that little bit extra. I am very attached to this island ».

Then Cortina and its mountains, on the other hand, represent for Rosso «the most fascinating alpine resort of all. There is no more spectacular place than the Dolomites: this is also why I decided to buy and restore life and splendor to a historic place in the country like the Hotel Ancora ». Finally, Venice, where “everything has a different flavor: you can still breathe the air, the craftsmanship, the language, the traditions of the past”.

Getting married in front of the active volcano of Stromboli, it is there that we have «one of those experiences that remain etched forever» says Rosso. The Italian landscapes lend themselves to being appreciated in every season but nothing, according to the entrepreneur, is as regenerating as spending time in the hills of Marostica in the Veneto region, where the Diesel Farm is located and where the creative alternates production with fashion. of oil, wine and organic grappa: «It is a unique place, rich in ancient flavors and traditions».