Towards a sustainable cooperative development

We promote a federative articulation of the different sectors of public service cooperatives, with those of production or associated work, credit and consumption.

The first Saturday of July is celebrated the International Day of Cooperatives, this time it will be under the motto: “Cooperatives, allies for an accelerated sustainable development”

Let us then think about the importance of an Argentina in which all its citizens can have cooperative access to drinking water, electricity, transportation, gas, communications, In addition to education, health, housing, etc.; and that this be done under conditions of minimal cost so that it does not produce exclusion in those social classes bordering on povertyand on the contrary is a factor of dignified inclusion and real social well-being.

It is about everyone, under any circumstances, having concrete possibilities of jointly accessing essential public services, especially those who live in areas of difficult access, who have physical limitations or special social needs.

This cooperative sector, as a civil solidarity economic mode, without intermediaries or profit, promotes integration, cohesion, as well as the decent connection of people with opportunities in an ideal framework for sustainable human developmentwith advance, well-being and political-partisan neutrality.

Some proposals

However, in terms of sustainable development, we promote a federative articulation of the different sectors of public service cooperatives, in the different federal territorial areas, and also with cooperatives of production or associated work, credit, consumer, technological, etc. .

The end It would be to create a true civil solidarity economy sector open to a similar strategy, incorporating other solidarity forms of business organization and even family businesses, to reach that point of critical mass, which would allow a certain invulnerability of the cooperative sector against unfair competition, and vindicate support instruments of a financial, commercial, technological, insurance and training nature, which would allow them a certain equality in that competitiveness of markets with the strictly private and public sectors of the economy.

The synergy of this alliance will undoubtedly have a multiplier effect and a benefit for all citizen-users due to cost reduction, since profit is not the driving force behind this sector but quality, efficiency, equitable redistribution and mutual reciprocity.

The values

In effect, genuine cooperatives are sustainable enterprises owned and managed by their members. They are based on values ​​that promote cooperation, empowerment and solidarity for sustained human development.

Concomitantly, Next September, the international community will reach the middle of the application of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. For this reason, it is considered “a decisive moment to demonstrate the contribution of cooperatives to the fulfillment of the SDGs”

Confirmingly, Cooperativism, one of the oldest and largest business networks in the world, was the first group of companies to be globally recognized by the SDGs.

some challenges

Finally, we evaluate as essential challenges to maintain such ratification or cooperative recognition:

1) Accentuate the training and business aspects;

2) Professionalize management.

3) Obtain your own financing o Creation and increase of sources of genuine resources.

4) Improve guarantees for associates and third parties;

5) Receive tax and credit treatment according to its nature and characteristics;

6) Fight for a new democratic and federal cooperative law that without delay replace the old de facto decree (20.337/73);

7) Promote school cooperativism, (for example, purchases, uses and consumption in common, responsible and intelligent, etc.).

8) Administrative simplification: repeal the National Institute of Associations and Social Economy (Inaes), a centralist and corporate body without the specific delegations of provincial faculties, providing for the subordination of cooperatives to the Directorate of Legal Entities, in accordance with article 148 of the new Civil and Commercial Code, the one that now, precisely contemplates and frames them as a private legal person.

* Expert in Cooperatives from Coneau





