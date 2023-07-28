Toy library decoration: 7 environments for children’s fun

How to set up a toy library at home? The question is challenging, but it can lead to surprising results. The leisure corner can be designed inside the children’s room, attached to the living room or in an environment dedicated solely to the fun function. With lean or generous measures, the intention is that there, everything is designed to play.

For this, the careful choice of colors and the intelligent use of joinery create a complete kitchen for the little ones to unleash their creativity or a climbing frame for those who prefer big adventures. The important thing is that every detail of the space is a stimulus to the imagination. Below, we list seven breathtaking toy libraries. Get ready, even adults will dream of one of these at home!

Toy library inspirations at home

Pasta colors create a playful environment. (Victor Affaro/Disclosure)

In this 19 m² playroom, macaroon colors create a playful environment. The space signed by Lovisaro Arquitetura has a slide, a ball pit and wisely used joinery, which brings the kitchen and other utilities to life and also forms the decoration of clouds and trees.

A playful touch appears in the details of the animals. (Leandro Moraes/Disclosure)

Niches and the striking presence of blue form the backdrop for this toy library. The playful touch appears in the décor with straw baskets in the shape of giraffes, llama and rhino poufs, in addition to the rug with drawings of little monkeys. Designed by Patricia Pennathe toy library is covered and crafted in wood, which contributes to the feeling of coziness and protection.

Toy library was built on a shelf that separates the living and dining rooms, (Gisele Rampazzo/Press Release)

the architect Leticia de Nobrega took advantage of an unusual corner to create the toy library: the bookcase created to separate the living room from the dining room. The corner appears as a cabin with the feel of a doll’s house. Did you like the idea?

The toy library combines ludic furniture, such as butterfly chairs and a tree-shaped mancebo. (Grão de Gente/Disclosure) Continues after advertising

The natural light that enters through the skylight is one of the highlights of this toy library. Designed by Grão de Gente, the environment combines playful furniture, such as butterfly chairs and the mancebo in the shape of a tree, with a palette of soft and, at the same time, striking colors.

Ana Cano Milman created a toy library with an under the sea theme. (Ana Cano Milman/Disclosure)

In this project, the architect Ana Cano Milman created a toy library with an under the sea theme. In addition to the use of colors that awaken the senses and the niches that encourage organization in the child, the ludic is present in the hand-painted panel and in the wooden structure in the shape of a boat.

Toy library brings the backyard into the house. (Gustavo Bresciani/Disclosure)

In 48 m², the Bivolt Interiores office, commanded by the designers Lorraine Lopez e Marcus Trajano, created this toy library with the proposal to bring the backyard into the house. The ceiling that mimics the starry sky, plants everywhere and even the presence of a climbing wall, create an ideal environment to promote interactivity and help in the development of children.

In the corner of the children’s room, this light and playful space offers different options for games. (Manu Oristanio/Disclosure)

In the corner of the children’s room, this light and playful space offers different options for games. Using MDF joinery, the princess closet and the pink kitchen form an irresistible invitation to have fun.

Continues after advertising

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

