ROME – Toyota focuses on more sustainable alternative fuels. The Japanese company has announced that its “body-on-frame” models sold on Western European markets will be able to run on Hvo100 diesel. A choice devoted to sustainability since it is a non-fossil fuel made entirely from renewable sources such as, for example, used cooking oil. Hvo100 (hydrated vegetable oil) meets the European quality standard EN 15940 for paraffinic diesel and has a higher cetane number (c80) than traditional diesel, an advantage that is added to the lower amount of sulfur and aromatics contained. In practice, its composition sees the presence of vegetable oil (palm, rapeseed) or waste-based raw materials (such as used cooking oil). At the same time, the diffusion of Hvo100 fuel pumps in the filling stations of the Old Continent is also growing, with about a thousand distributors already active in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

The incredible escalation of diesel, in one year increased by 60% 16 March 2022



And while more and more users switch to Hvo100, production is growing, with the aim of going from the approximately 4 million tons currently produced per year to 15.5 million tons by 2030. It should be noted that even the use Hvo100 fuel does not require any special action or change in driving style from users, and no complicated powertrain operations are required either. “The main technical change compared to current vehicles is an adjustment of the fuel injection system to increase the fuel volume – explain Toyota technicians – This is necessary as the Hvo100 is less dense than the standard diesel.

The revolution of bioethanol, the fuel that reduces emissions by 75% by Graziella Marino 17 Maggio 2022



The modification does not affect the vehicle’s ability to run on standard diesels, so both fuels can be used on a daily basis. As a result of using the Hvo100 and adjusting the injection system, there is a modest increase in maximum engine power ”. Hvo100 diesel-compatible body-on-frame vehicles – the Land Cruiser SUV, Hilux pickup and Proace LCV – will be built to these new specifications starting in the first quarter of 2023 at the Toyota South Africa Motors plant. and will be on sale exclusively in Western Europe. (Maurilio Rigo)