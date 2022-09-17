ROMA – Reduce CO2 emissions, reduce travel costs for employees, simplify traffic for the benefit of the city. It is on this basis that Toyota and the San Giovanni Addolorata Hospital of Rome have signed an agreement to use the Kinto Join carpooling service within the Capitoline healthcare facility: an intuitive and digital solution that allows employees with travel habits similar to organizing shared journeys, optimizing the commute from home to work.

“We are the first public health company in Lazio to start this service. In addition to guaranteeing employees a reduction in travel costs ”, explains Tiziana Frittelli, General Manager of San Giovanni. “This new app allows us to simplify parking management, reducing the occupation of public land and improving the environmental footprint to guarantee greater well-being for people, more efficiency for the company and more care for our city”.

Accessing the service is simple: just download the app, register with the company e-mail to the dedicated community, connect with colleagues who have compatible schedules and routes and finally trace your home-work trips in carpooling. In this way you can take advantage of the parking spaces reserved for the initiative and view your environmental impact directly on the app.

“The S. Giovanni Addolorata Hospital represents an important public body that we are proud to accompany in this process of promoting innovative and sustainable mobility through the use by its approximately 2,600 employees of our carpooling platform Kinto Join ”Said the CEO of Toyota Financial Services Italia and CEO and Chairman of KINTO Italia, Mauro Caruccio. “A path that is based on a strong sharing of values ​​as Kinto also aims to add quality to the life of the individual but also to contribute to the well-being of the society in which the individual is inserted through sustainable, accessible and that allows everyone to move safely and without barriers. ” (fp)