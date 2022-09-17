Home Entertainment Toyota and carpooling that helps the workers of the San Giovanni hospital
Entertainment

Toyota and carpooling that helps the workers of the San Giovanni hospital

by admin
Toyota and carpooling that helps the workers of the San Giovanni hospital

ROMA – Reduce CO2 emissions, reduce travel costs for employees, simplify traffic for the benefit of the city. It is on this basis that Toyota and the San Giovanni Addolorata Hospital of Rome have signed an agreement to use the Kinto Join carpooling service within the Capitoline healthcare facility: an intuitive and digital solution that allows employees with travel habits similar to organizing shared journeys, optimizing the commute from home to work.

“We are the first public health company in Lazio to start this service. In addition to guaranteeing employees a reduction in travel costs ”, explains Tiziana Frittelli, General Manager of San Giovanni. “This new app allows us to simplify parking management, reducing the occupation of public land and improving the environmental footprint to guarantee greater well-being for people, more efficiency for the company and more care for our city”.

Accessing the service is simple: just download the app, register with the company e-mail to the dedicated community, connect with colleagues who have compatible schedules and routes and finally trace your home-work trips in carpooling. In this way you can take advantage of the parking spaces reserved for the initiative and view your environmental impact directly on the app.

“The S. Giovanni Addolorata Hospital represents an important public body that we are proud to accompany in this process of promoting innovative and sustainable mobility through the use by its approximately 2,600 employees of our carpooling platform Kinto Join ”Said the CEO of Toyota Financial Services Italia and CEO and Chairman of KINTO Italia, Mauro Caruccio. “A path that is based on a strong sharing of values ​​as Kinto also aims to add quality to the life of the individual but also to contribute to the well-being of the society in which the individual is inserted through sustainable, accessible and that allows everyone to move safely and without barriers. ” (fp)

You may also like

Electric cars, the “Sustainability lounge” is back

Balenciaga and Pink Martini launch musical collaboration

“Onegin” returns to La Scala – La Stampa

Holographic Projection Resurrection of Sister Lin’s Dreams

Hou Changrong: Pure performance creates an immortal classic

Brother Bao changed his career as a director...

Classic Go Hype: Crocs Classic Clog

Louis Vuitton officially landed on Anaya Beach to...

Interview with director Li Shaohong: “I never thought...

Leapwing Audio Releases Joe Chiccarelli Signature Sound Processor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy