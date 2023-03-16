Home Entertainment Toyota dominated the two WEC trials to contest the 1000 Miles of Sebring in Florida
Driven by the Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi, the number 7 Toyota GR010 that he shares with José María López from Córdoba and the British Mike Conway closed a triumphant Wednesday at the Sebring circuit, where the Endurance World Championship season will open on Friday.

Kobayashi set a net of 1m46s954/1000 which allowed him to overtake his teammates Sebastien Buemi-Bertrand Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa, in the number 8 Toyota. The latter had dominated the initial session with a net of 1m47s649/1000, which was later improved by 695/1000. Third place was held by Miguel Molina (Ferrari 399) at 1s167/1000, beating Earl Bamber (Cadillac) at 1s311/1000, James Calado (Ferrari 399) at 1s652/1000 and Romain Dumas (Glickenhaus) at 2s746/1000 .

Thursday will be the moment of the third general rehearsal from 12:55 (Argentine time) and then the qualifying test will take place from 20:30. The race will be held on Friday from 2:00 p.m. on 268 laps at the Florida stage in the United States.

The Argentines Esteban Guerrieri (Vanwall), Federico Varrone (Chevrolet Corvette) and Luis Pérez Companc (Ferrari 388) will also compete.

