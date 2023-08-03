Toyota stops manufacturing the Etios in Brazil, the model that sold more than 200 thousand units in Argentina

The automotive company Toyota announced that it will stop producing the Etios in Brazil for the Argentine market as of August 31. The decision was made within the framework of Toyota’s growth in the region and the productive renewal of the Sorocaba plant, where Yaris and Corolla Cross are produced.

“The end of the production of Etios closes a cycle of uninterrupted success of 10 years in Argentina. But his story is far from over. Since its launch in 2013, more than 200,000 units have been patented in the country, which means that the mission of Etios, with its offer of quality, durability and reliability, will continue for many more years”, they assured from the Japanese automaker.

Toyota reported that it guarantees the provision of spare parts and after-sales service at its official dealers throughout the country. In addition, in the medium term, Etios will remain in the Kinto lineup, both for individuals and companies.

Regarding savings plans, in addition to complying with current regulations for model replacement, Toyota Plan will accompany each of the Etios subscribers to provide them with the solution that best suits their needs.

Etios: strong presence in the region

Etios was the brand’s first compact vehicle produced in Mercosur. His landing was of vital importance to expand Toyota’s offer in the region.

The addition of Yaris in 2018 deepened Toyota’s strategy in its search to expand options for more and more customers. Yaris today is one of the best-selling models in the B segment in Argentina and the region. With its eight versions it attracts different consumer profiles, who value its youthful spirit, dynamism, comfort and safety equipment.

The Yaris value offer will be expanded from September with the addition of a variant with an automatic gearbox of the entry-level XS version.

