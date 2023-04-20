“Traces of blood and fluids”: how was the raid on the Suárez Valiente property

Behind the release of businessman Francisco Sáenz Valiente for “lack of merit”this Wednesday, April 19, the defendant’s apartment was raided, where he died Emily Rodrigues Santos Gomes after falling from the sixth floor of the building. Within the framework of an arduous operation that lasted more than 8 hours, the detectives of the City Police kidnapped clothes and they got up samples which will be analyzed immediately to clarify the mysterious death of the Brazilian model. The search of the victim’s house will take place on Thursday.

Investigation sources confirmed to the news agency telam that the procedure, ordered by the judge of the case, Martin Del Visolasted several hours due to the amount of “scientific evidence found” at the defendant’s home.

The operation took place this Wednesday at 10 in the morning and after 6:30 p.m. the criminal officers of the City Police continued to collect samples, the analysis of which will reveal whether they have any kind of link with the death of the 26-year-old model. .

Raid in Retirement. Telam: Pictures

The safe and the massage bed: elements of interest for the investigation

“A new raid will be arranged in the defendant’s home (particularly the safe that would exist inside that dwelling) for the purpose of sequestering drugs and/or technological devices, as well as inspecting the room, the massage bed and the rest of the environments in order to find DNA traces of Emmily Rodrigues Santos Gomes”, establishes the resolution adopted by the judge.

Indeed, the magistrate proposed that Sáenz Valiente attend the pending operation to record the key to the safe and thus prevent it from being forcibly opened.

However, the defendant’s lawyer, Rafael Cuneo Libaronawitnessed the raid and expressed that “Sáenz Valiente never used that safe deposit box”. According to the lawyer, it belongs to the former owner of the property, so Francisco Suárez Valiente “never used it.”

“Everything inside, if there is anything, which we doubt because he never used it, would belong to the previous owner,” said Cúneo Libarona.

More details of the raid: “Traces of blood and fluids”

On the other hand, the magistrate also ordered the use of the luminol reagent to trace eventual “blood stains” and other techniques to detect the possible presence of “semen” or “any biological material” that makes it possible to determine, for example, the presence of DNA that can specify where Emmily was in the apartment during the early morning of March 30.

“A lot of organic material was found that was protected. There were traces of blood and fluids in various sectors of the department, which, as is well known, has many environments,” said the source consulted by telam.

“Polytrauma” and “extensive damage”: the results of the autopsy of the young woman who fell into the void in Recoleta

The judge also requested that “books or encyclopedias that eventually have traces of narcotics be seized,” since the witnesses testified in a timely manner that the drugs they consumed -cocaine and “tuci”- were found on three large manual-type books.

Judge Del Viso also ordered a second raid on the home of the victimlocated on the 16th floor of the exclusive “Palmera” tower, on Calle Doblas 955, on the border of the Parque Chacabuco and Caballito neighborhoods.

The objective of said procedure would be to seize, if any, “medical documentation, medicines, narcotics, notebooks, notes, notebooks or diaries, as well as other electronic storage devices, which will allow the investigation to be deepened.”

