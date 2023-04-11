As a direct consequence of the way we drive, traffic continues to engulf lives, pulverize homes and leave a trail of injuries with very serious consequences of expensive treatment. In just 100 days of 2023, 90 people have already died as a result of crashes, rollovers and different road accidents that occurred in the province of Córdoba. In other words, so far this year there has been approximately one death per day for absolutely preventable reasons such as traffic.

More than half of these dramas occurred on roads, highways and dual carriageways: that is, on high-speed roads. 52 deaths are counted.

Although the definitive causes of these events are still under investigation, in the vast majority of tragedies the same thing flies over: the combination of high speeds, imprudence and reckless maneuvers.

January left 30 dead due to road accidents in the province of Córdoba, the same as March, while in February there were 23 deaths. So far in April, at least seven lives have already been lost.

All these figures arise from the registry and from a comparison that The voice It has been going on since 2007 and is based on official reports, police data and own sources consulted.

Although the figure of 90 lives lost in just 100 days is shocking, it should be noted that the panorama is practically the same as that registered in the same time frame of 2022. In the same period, 91 people died.

To all this, the cold statistical numbers indicate that throughout 2022 375 people died due to road accidents in the province. It was a figure that triggered alerts, since it marked a slight increase in cases compared to 2021.

It has already been said in these pages: the new normal after the pandemic brought with it a slight but sustained increase in the number of deaths from traffic. In any case, we are far from the worst records of previous years. In 2008: 577 people died from crashes and rollovers.

It is clear that the (re)creation of the Highway Police in 2008 (after the Ford Ka tragedy, an accident that left three dead) and the policy of punishing traffic violations with heavy fines, influenced the drop in accidents. road.

In any case, it is seen that the mere presence of uniformed officers fining high speeds and overtaking, without a clear driver education policy in the province, is not enough.

kill yourself head on

What does this 2023 show us?

Of the 90 deaths from collisions in the province, 52 deaths occurred on routes or highways. January was the worst month with 20 people killed in crashes.

A significant number of these cases were frontal impacts: that is, drivers who crossed the lane, more than once violating the double yellow, and ended up hitting whoever was coming from in front. In these dramas there is a high participation of private cars.

The second leading cause of death on the roads is the oversight of vehicles followed by rollovers (rollovers) or subsequent collisions against fixed objects: for example, a tree, a billboard, a house or a wall.

It is worth insisting on one point: this report emphasizes fatal dramas. There have been numerous very serious road incidents that ended with people seriously injured and who survived.

Fatal crashes in the first 100 days of 2023

Route 60, the worst of the year

When analyzing all the expressways where road tragedies occurred in these first 100 days of the year, it emerges that National Route 60 has been the most fateful.

This road, located in the north of Córdoba, has already left seven people dead and several injured in four collisions.

Of these tragedies, two stand out, since they had multiple fatalities: in January, there were three deaths when two cars collided head-on near the town of Quilino; while in April two people lost their lives when two vehicles collided in San José de las Salinas. Both episodes left several people injured. Some are still hospitalized. Others resulted in serious consequences.

The other two most tragic routes so far in 2023 were provincial 5 (which links the Paravachasca valley with Calamuchita) and national 19 (which links the Capital with San Francisco). On each of these routes there have already been five deaths from clashes.

In relation to Provincial Route 5, residents of Paravachasca have been claiming for a long time for a serious succession of crashes and different accidents, the product of carelessness, speed and a route that was too small for such a volume of traffic.

On the other hand, the fateful routes 38 and 10 have already claimed three lives each so far this year as a result of crashes.

As far as Córdoba Capital is concerned, the Circunvalación avenue was once again tinged with tragedy: there have already been at least two deaths as a result of accidents.

day impacts

There is a point that draws attention and it is worth taking into account: most of the fatal accidents of these 100 occurred in the morning. There were at least 32 deaths that occurred in that period where visibility conditions are optimal.

There were 20 fatal dramas at dawn and 16 cases in the afternoon.

Another aspect that becomes evident in the registry is that a large proportion of the fatalities were men.

So far this year, 62 men and 15 women have already lost their lives in road accidents. It should be noted that there are 13 victims for whom, unfortunately, there are no precise data.

urban fatal crashes

If the routes and highways have already left 52 dead so far this year, it is no less serious to see that there have already been at least 21 people killed in collisions and other accidents in urban areas: streets and avenues.

In other words, daily traffic routes, where the maximum speeds should be 60 or 40 kilometers per hour, and ended up being the scene of serious traffic dramas.

The last known road drama was the one that took place last Sunday, at siesta, on the dangerous Juan B. Justo avenue, where a man died and nine other people were injured when a Renault 12 crashed into an interurban transport group with several passengers on board.

Days before, that avenue had already been the scene of another fatal crash.

Children in the midst of disaster

In the road registry of La Voz there is a piece of information that is striking again: the high number of infants killed in road accidents caused by adults.

Four children have lost their lives this year in traffic dramas in the province of Córdoba. It usually happened in rollovers or crashes.

motorcycles and bicycles

In the midst of this reality, motorcycles are once again (bad) news due to tragedies.

In these 100, at least 31 motorcyclists (mostly men) have already died, either in collisions or skids and falls to the pavement.

In turn, according to the record of The voice, at least two cyclists lost their lives after colliding. One of them died after colliding with another cyclist.

Finally, and no less serious, is that in this analyzed period eight pedestrians died after being hit by vehicles traveling at high speed, according to judicial investigations.

