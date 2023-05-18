Traffic was released after the bridges were cut Neuquén – Cipolletti: how the protests continue

Las Social organizations called together to cut the highway bridges that connect Neuquén and Cipolletti. The traffic blockade began after 11 a.m. and was lifted after 1:30 p.m. The Third Bridge was released but with delays due to the concentration of traffic. Also, a concentration was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Social Development of the Nation in the Neuquén capital. One by one, he reviews all the protests that are tensing the situation in the region.

Río Negro has a high intensity day today, with multiple protests and measures of force. On the one hand, the state groups, grouped in the CTA and ATE, called a two-day strike in all public organizations in the region. Hospitallers, under the representation of Asspur, suspended care in claim for salary increases and job improvements.

Cut on the Neuquén-Cipolletti highway bridges: social organizations protest this Thursday

Social organizations carried out, this Thursday, a cut in the highway bridges that unite Neuquén with Cipolletti. The concentration began at 10 and from 11 o’clock they were already blocked, as part of a national day of struggle. After 1:15 p.m., traffic was completely released.

this cut Its purpose was to make visible various demands, such as labor improvements, salary increases, and the implementation of public policies. to address social problems in the region.

This measure It generated significant traffic delays and affected those who had to circulate on National Route 22.

In this context, drivers who wanted to avoid cuts had to look for other alternatives, such as the Third Bridge or, a little higher, that of Centenary – Cinco Saltos or Dique Ballester.

In Neuquén, they mobilized towards the Ministry of Social Development

Also on Thursday, the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (UTEP) led a protest at the Neuquén headquarters of the Ministry of Social Development of the Nationin claim for the policies applied by the current owner of the area, Victoria Tolosa Paz.

Concentration started at 9 and lasted until noonat the headquarters of the national portfolio on Entre Ríos street at 400 of the capital of Neuquén.

The referent, Federico Salmerón, indicated to RIO NEGRO that he managed to deliver a petition and that from UTEP They have not defined the continuation of the protests. In addition, he indicated that next week It will be evaluated as follows with the measures of force.

Massive march in Roca: hundreds of protesters came together to criticize the agreement with the IMF

Within the framework of a national historic day of struggle, This morning social organizations of the popular sector mobilized in unity through the streets of Roca against the adjustment of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “The national government told us that when things are bad we go out to the streets”expressed Nadia Ortiz referring to the Classist and Combative Current.

The rejection of the context inflation, poverty that hits the most vulnerable sectors of society resounded throughout the country this morning when social organizations protested in unity to “confront hunger, poverty and the deepening crisis.”

Strike of the CTA and ATE: strong impact on the teaching of classes in Río Negro

The Autonomous CTA and ATE called a 48-hour strike for this Thursday and Fridays. The measure has a strong impact on the teaching of classes in Rio Negro schools. In addition, all services are affected, with minimal health guards.

As reported by ATE Provincial, the level of adherence to the measure reaches 85% of state officials at all levels on the first day of the strike.

In Viedma, 60% of the establishments directly suspended their school activities and the rest have classes although, in some schools, they are partially met due to the reduction of non-teaching staff.

This state protest will add two days of inactivity to the school calendar already affected by the teacher strikes. The provincial government requested the state union to guarantee “minimum guards” to avoid further loss of school days, but that request was not well received.

In their call, the convening organizations plan a concentration in the center of the city to “denounce the criminalization of social protest» because they consider that the Federal Court “attempts to involve leaders and judge them for their participation in demonstrations”.

That’s why I know nucleated from 9 in the morning in the Roca Federal Courts while the hearings against the leaders take place. The street call is today and will be repeated tomorrow, Friday.

Río Negro hospital strike: Asspur will suspend care in health centers due to salary increases

In the midst of this scenario, workers in the hospital sector in Río Negro have also called a strike for Thursday, demanding wage increases and better working conditions. This forceful measure will have a significant impact on the provision of various sectors and medical services. It will include two days, extending to fridaysuch as the unemployment of ATE and CTA.

Among the salary claims, they ask for an increase in the value of the guard point for all workers, “and not the arrangement of guards and hours for a few”They denounced from Asspur.

They also demandedtransparency and equality in settlements» and pointed out that the “seriousness of the crisis is of such magnitude that no sectoral measure will be enough to solve the problem of wages and working conditions.”

Listen to the reference of the Polo Obrero, Maria Colitripay, in “Rarranquemos”, by RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

