Tragedy in Chapadmalal: a 40-year-old man was trekking and fell into a quarry

A 40-year-old man died after falling from a quarry in the town of Estación Chapadmalal where he was trekking with his partner. The victim was identified as Julio Arinella.

According to what the officers of the Octava de Batán police station were able to reconstruct, the tragedy occurred this Saturday, August 5 at noon, when the victim approached the edge of the former Dazeo quarry to reach a place known as La Ventana, but there he lost his balance and fell into the void.

The place is located between Mar del Plata and the town of Batán where there are a series of quarries that athletes and tourists go to who visit organic farms in the area. They are also usually chosen by those who ride enduro motorcycles.

Whoever was with him called 911 for help. Then a SAME ambulance arrived and doctors confirmed the death of the 40-year-old man.

Firefighters and Scientific Police personnel also arrived. The first who were able to approach Arinella’s body were the members of the Rescue and Special Risks group.

According to the first steps carried out, the Culpable Crimes Prosecutor, Rodolfo Moure, decided to initiate the corresponding proceedings under the heading of “accidental death”.

