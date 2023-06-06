Tragedy in Washington: a private jet crashed after being chased by fighters

US authorities reported Monday that there were no survivors of a small plane crash carrying four people in the state of Virginia, one day after the aircraft not responding will cause the departure of two fighter planes in Washington.

He Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain on Sunday afternoon about 275 kilometers southwest of the capital, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which was investigating the incident.

Virginia State Police said in a statement sent to the agency AFP that first responders arrived on foot at the site near the town of Staunton about four hours after the accident.

“No survivors were locatedand search efforts have been suspended, state police said.

Two F-16 fighters chased the plane at high speed.

Before I fall two F-16s chased the plane at high speedcausing a thunderous noise throughout Washington and its suburbs, startling residents and shaking windows and walls for miles.

The president of United States, Joe Bidenwho was at the White House and played golf on Sunday, was briefed on the incident, an official said without specifying whether precautionary measures were taken.

According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the F-16 fighters were mobilized due to the lack of response from a private jet “Cessna 560 Citation V over Washington, DC and northern Virginia.”

The aircraft had taken off from Elizabethton, Tennessee (east), bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York (northeast), the FAA said.

However, the flight tracking website Flightradar24 indicated that the device it turned around after flying over Long Island and headed back south, taking it over Washington and Virginia.

“There were four people on board,” the FAA confirmed in a statement.

Authorities had yet to officially identify the people on board, but comments from two relatives of people believed to be on the plane provided some initial insight.

According to public data, the aircraft was registered in the name of the company Encore Motors of Melbournebased in Florida, whose owner, John Rumpelsponsored former US President Donald Trump, told The Washington Post what “the whole family” was on board, including his daughter, a 2-year-old grandson, his babysitter and the pilot. They were returning home to Long Island after visiting his home in North Carolina.

“The plane descended at 20,000 feet per minute, no one could survive a crash at that speed,” said the billionaire about the tragedy.

