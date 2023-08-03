Home » Tragedy Strikes: Shooting at Maelo Ruiz Concert Claims Life of Attendee
Tragedy Strikes: Shooting at Maelo Ruiz Concert Claims Life of Attendee

Title: Chaos Erupts During Maelo Ruiz Concert in San Pedro de Cartago as Gunshots Ring Out

Subtitle: Iconic salsa singer recounts harrowing experience and previous incidents

Date: August 1, 2023

On the night of July 31, the municipality of San Pedro de Cartago in the north of Nariño was gripped by a chaotic incident that unfolded during a concert by renowned salsa singer Maelo Ruiz. The celebration quickly turned into tragedy when unknown assailants opened fire, claiming the life of Carlos Montero, a recently released inmate from the Popayán prison.

Eyewitnesses reported that Maelo Ruiz was on stage when the sound of gunshots suddenly shattered the festive atmosphere. In the midst of panic and chaos, the artist’s manager swiftly removed him from the stage as the audience scrambled to evacuate.

In an interview with the Buen Día Colombia program, Maelo Ruiz expressed his gratitude to the Mayor’s Office and staff from a nearby church who came to his aid amidst the turmoil. Initially planning to return to his hotel with his wife, he found solace in the support he received from the local community.

Seeking refuge in a nearby chapel, the singer-songwriter shared his experiences during the terrifying ordeal. Recounting the unexpected hospitality he received, Maelo Ruiz mentioned taking a short break, enjoying a bath, and even having coffee to ease the distress caused by the event.

One of the most distressing moments for Maelo Ruiz was when he realized his wife was in close proximity to the gunfire in a truck. Fortunately, she remained unharmed, but the emotional impact on both of them was immense. The couple embraced, finding solace in each other’s arms.

Surprisingly, Maelo Ruiz disclosed that this wasn’t the first time he had faced such terrifying incidents during his concerts. Having encountered similar situations in Venezuela and Chile, the singer emphasized that these unforeseen events can occur without warning.

Despite the traumatic experience, Maelo Ruiz expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of concern and love from his fans. He thanked his followers for their support during this difficult time.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, and additional details are yet to be disclosed.

As the musician and his fans recover from this harrowing experience, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and security measures at public events. Concertgoers and performers alike deserve a sense of security to fully enjoy their shared passion for music.

This is an ongoing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

[End of article]

