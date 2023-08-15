Tragedy Strikes: Singer Luis Ángel Franco Mourns the Loss of His Daughter

Tragedy Strikes Singer Luis Ángel Franco as His Daughter Passes Away

The music industry was hit with a wave of sadness as the daughter of singer Luis Ángel Franco, also known as ‘El Flaco’, tragically passed away. The former vocalist of Los Recoditos shared the devastating news on Monday, leaving fans and fellow musicians in shock.

In a statement released on social media, Franco expressed his deep sadness and announced the departure of his beloved daughter, María Fernanda. He thanked everyone for their messages of support and requested privacy during this difficult time.

As details surrounding the incident emerged, it was revealed that María Fernanda was not Franco’s biological daughter but had been adopted by his ex-wife, Maricruz. Despite not sharing blood ties, Franco raised María Fernanda as his own.

Reports from authorities in Sinaloa, Mexico indicated that María Fernanda was only 21 years old at the time of her passing. Tragically, she lost her life in an accident on the coast of Mazatlán. She had gone for a swim at Playa Brujas in Cerritos, and while the exact details of what occurred remain unknown, both she and another individual were in grave danger. María Fernanda drowned, while the other person was rescued.

The local media has reported that a private funeral service will be held to honor María Fernanda’s memory. Numerous artists and members of the Los Recoditos band expressed their condolences on social media.

Samuel Epifanio, a member of the group, shared his heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing his disbelief and offering his sincere condolences. Geovanni Mondragón also reached out, offering his deepest sympathies and a comforting embrace to Franco during this challenging time.

The loss of a child is an unimaginable pain for any parent, and the music industry mourns with Luis Ángel Franco as he navigates this heartbreaking tragedy. As fans and fellow musicians continue to send their thoughts and prayers, the privacy and space requested by the grieving father and his family will be respected.

