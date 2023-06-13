Home » Tragic death: Korean actress Park Soo Ryun passed away at age 29
Tragic death: Korean actress Park Soo Ryun passed away at age 29

Tragic death: Korean actress Park Soo Ryun passed away at age 29

The South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun passed away at the age of 29 on Sunday the 11th and the news was known in the last few hours.

Known for the hit TV series Snowdrop Ryun died in a tragic accident after falling from some stairs, as confirmed by his environment.

According to reports, after the fall, the interpreter was transferred to a hospital where they tried to revive her without success.

The doctors declared that he was brain dead and upon the news, the family decided to donate his organs to honor his memory.

The private funeral was held on Monday and a procession in his honor was scheduled for Tuesday.

his short career

She debuted at 23 in the musical The Tenor. She then participated in various productions such as Finding Mr. Destiny, The Days We Loved y Siddhartha.

His last appearance was in the historical K-drama Snowdropalong with Jisoo from Blackpink and South Korean actor Jung Hae In.

