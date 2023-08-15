Tragic Death of María Fernanda: Daughter of Luis Ángel ‘El Flaco’ Drowns in the Sea

Tragic Death of María Fernanda, Daughter of Renowned Musician Luis Ángel ‘El Flaco’

On the morning of Monday, August 14, Mazatlan suffered a deep loss as María Fernanda “N”, the adoptive daughter of the well-known musician Luis Ángel El Flaco, tragically drowned in Playa Cerritos. The incident took place specifically in the area called Estero del Yugo, near the Hotel Riu.

According to official reports, the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m when María Fernanda and another companion fell into the sea. Thankfully, emergency teams were able to rescue the companion, but unfortunately, María Fernanda lost her life.

There were rumors that three individuals had entered the water, and one did not return to shore. The rescue teams discovered María Fernanda’s lifeless body shortly after the incident. Local media “Punto y medio noticias” suspects that alcohol may have been consumed before entering the water.

María Fernanda, 21, was the daughter of Maricruz Robles, who was previously married to Luis Ángel El Flaco. Despite the separation, Luis Ángel continued to play a fatherly role in María Fernanda’s life.

She was also the sister of Ángela, Luis Ángel’s 19-year-old daughter, and Luisito, 13. Though they were not biologically related to María Fernanda, she had formed a close bond with them and was like a sister to them. The Mexican regional industry has been paralyzed by this tragic event, but no official statement has been made yet by the family members or other relatives of María Fernanda.

On her social media accounts, María Fernanda’s love for her family, friends, and the beautiful beaches of her hometown could be seen. She enjoyed spending time in quiet places under the sun, sand, and sea.

Since the devastating news, Luis Ángel “El Flaco” has been absent from his social media accounts. Expressions of love and support have poured in for the grieving father: “May the light and blessings return quickly to your life, my dear Flaco,” one comment read. Another said, “How sad it is that something like this could happen to such a young person.” Others offered comforting words, emphasizing that being a father is not about blood-ties, but about the care and love shared.

Luis Ángel Franco, María Fernanda’s adoptive father, released a statement expressing his deep sadness and gratitude for the messages of support and love he has received. He requested understanding for his pain and privacy during this difficult time.

The Mazatlan community mourns the loss of María Fernanda, a young woman with a promising future, and sends their condolences to Luis Ángel “El Flaco” and his family during this tragic time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

