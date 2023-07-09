Tragic Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson: Son Dies from Adulterated Fentanyl

Title: Tragedy Strikes Robert De Niro’s Family as Daughter Reveals Son’s Death Due to Adulterated Fentanyl

Subtitle: Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s untimely demise sends shockwaves through Hollywood icon’s family and fans

When questioned by one of her followers on Instagram, Drena de Niro, daughter of American actor Robert De Niro, made a heartbreaking revelation on Wednesday. She shared that her 19-year-old son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, tragically passed away after ingesting pills laced with adulterated fentanyl.

In an emotional post, Drena exclaimed, “Someone sold him pills laced with fentanyl that they knew were laced and they still sold it to him. So, to all these people who keep messing up and selling and buying this stuff, my son is gone forever.” Her words emphasize the devastating consequences of the opioid crisis that continues to claim countless lives globally.

The young man’s lifeless body was discovered inside an apartment in the Wall Street area on July 2, according to reports from The Daily Mail. Leandro’s unexpected demise has shattered the De Niro family, leaving them grappling with immense grief.

Drena expressed her overwhelming sadness in a heartfelt message. She wrote, “My beautiful and sweet angel. I have loved you beyond what I can say or describe from the moment I felt you in my womb. You have been my joy, my heart, and everything that has been pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now.”

The announcement of Leandro’s death was made by his devastated mother, who, reminiscent of her famous father’s iconic roles, appealed for privacy during this trying time.

It is known that Robert De Niro adopted Drena during his marriage to her mother, Diahnne Abbott, in 1976. This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the Hollywood community, with fans and well-wishers expressing their condolences to the bereaved family.

The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by the illicit drug trade, specifically the presence of potent substances like fentanyl. Authorities continue their efforts to combat the supply and distribution of these deadly drugs, urging the public to remain cautious and vigilant.

As the De Niro family mourns the loss of Leandro, the world stands witness to the devastating and far-reaching consequences of addiction and the urgent need for support and intervention to prevent future tragedies.

Read also: [Related news or resource on fentanyl and its impact] (to be included)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

