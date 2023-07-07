Tragic Loss: Robert De Niro’s Daughter Mourns Premature Death of Son Linked to Fentanyl

Title: Robert De Niro’s Daughter Opens Up About Tragic Loss of Son to Fentanyl Overdose

Subtitle: Drena de Niro Speaks Out on the Premature Death of Her Only Son at 19 Years Old

In recent days, the devastating news of the premature death of Leandro de Niro Rodríguez, the 19-year-old son of American actor Robert De Niro, has left many in shock. Leandro’s mother, Drena de Niro, took to social media to share her heartbreaking tribute and announce the tragic loss of her beloved son.

Through her Instagram account, Drena de Niro poured out her emotions with a heartfelt dedication and shared a photograph commemorating the life of Leandro. As she mourns the loss, she expressed gratitude for the support and messages of condolence she has received from friends and followers during this difficult time.

While the cause of Leandro’s death was initially undisclosed, Drena continued to honor her son’s memory extensively on Instagram, posting numerous pictures and messages. However, in response to a user’s inquiry, Drena revealed that Leandro passed away after ingesting fentanyl, a highly potent and illicit drug.

Expressing her anger and grief, Drena called out those responsible for selling the fentanyl-laced pills, holding them accountable for her son’s tragic demise. She stated, “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced and they still sold them so to all these people who keep f***ing around buying and selling this sh** my son is gone forever.”

Leandro DeNiro Rodriguez, who was carving his own path in the entertainment industry as an actor, had shared the screen with his mother in the 2018 film “A Star Is Born,” alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. His talent had also been showcased in other notable productions such as “Cabaret Maxime” (2018) and “The Collection” (2005), as listed on IMdB.

The tragedy sheds light on the alarming prevalence of fentanyl in the United States. Fentanyl, a lethal opioid primarily produced by Mexican drug cartels, is approximately 50 times stronger than heroin. Authorities in the United States have been fervently combating the trafficking and use of this synthetic drug, as it has been responsible for approximately 70,000 overdose deaths in the country in 2021 alone.

As Drena de Niro shares her profound grief with the world, this heartbreaking loss serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of substance abuse and the urgent need for action to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

