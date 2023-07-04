Tragic Loss: Robert De Niro’s Grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodríguez, Passes Away at 19

Title: Tragic Loss of Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodríguez at Age 19

In a heartbreaking announcement, Drena De Niro, daughter of renowned actor and Oscar winner Robert De Niro, revealed the devastating news of her son’s passing. Leandro De Niro Rodríguez, aged 19, tragically lost his life, as shared by his mother on her social media platforms.

Expressing her profound grief, Drena took to her Instagram account to honor her beloved son. She began her heartrending message by acknowledging the indescribable love she felt for Leandro since his presence in her womb. He was described as her joy, heart, and the embodiment of all that was pure and real in her life.

Drena’s post unveiled her utter devastation at the loss of her son, expressing a deep sense of longing to be with him. She shared her struggle to navigate life without him, acknowledging that she would endeavor to carry on and radiate the immense love and light that Leandro had bestowed upon her as a mother. The post concluded with a moving tribute, stating that he was profoundly cherished and wishing that love alone could have spared his life.

Among those tagged in the post was Carlos Rodríguez, Leandro’s father. Drena expressed her condolences to Carlos, addressing him as her beloved child and extending wishes for eternal peace and paradise for their son. In response to the post, Carlos expressed his inability to adequately convey the immense joy Leandro had brought to their lives and the devastating loss suffered by both families and friends.

The exact cause of Leandro De Niro Rodríguez’s untimely demise remains unknown at this time. The 19-year-old had also dabbled in acting and was recognized for his appearances in notable films such as “A Star Is Born” (2018), where he starred alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, and also for his roles in “The Collection” (2005) and “Cabaret Maxime” (2018).

The news of Leandro’s passing has left fans and the entertainment industry in shock, mourning the loss of a promising young talent. As the investigation into his death continues, the memories of his contributions to the film industry and the love he emanated will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him.

