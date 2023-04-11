Two men died this Tuesday morning in Jesús María, in unusual situations.

The first of them, aged 26, died after a cover that he was repairing in a tire shop exploded.

The second is a man who was traveling from Salta to Córdoba in a Fonobus company bus.

The deceased young man worked in a compound repairing a cover of a truck. Upon arrival, the police personnel found the man lying on the floor and was taken to the Vicente Agüero Hospital, where he died minutes later from head trauma.

Meanwhile, the man who was traveling on the bus was traveling alone and it was another passenger who noticed that he had decompensated. The driver, upon arriving at the Jesús María bus terminal, notified the emergency medical service and the Police, who finally confirmed the death. His identity and place of residence have not yet been officially disclosed.

