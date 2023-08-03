Trainees from “Boys Planet” to Form Debut Group ‘BLIT’: Boldly Leaping into Tomorrow

Title: “Former Trainees of ‘Boys Planet’ Set to Debut in New KPOP Group ‘BLIT'”

Subtitle: Jellyfish Entertainment Announces the Formation of ‘BLIT’ as a Result of Fan Wishes

(Seoul, August 3, 2023) – Fans of the talent show “Boys Planet” can rejoice as the dream of seeing the trainees who failed to debut forming their own group has become a reality. Jellyfish Entertainment has officially announced that the former trainees Park Hanbin, KEITA, Qin Junxuan, Li Zhengxian, Moon Jeonghyun, Liu Shengyan, and Ji Yunrui will debut as the group ‘BLIT’.

After the conclusion of “Boys Planet” in April, the highly-anticipated group ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) made their official debut last month. This led many fans to hope for the formation of another group comprising the trainees who did not make it to the final lineup, similar to what happened with the group JBJ from the show “PRODUCE 101 2.”

The news of the formation of ‘BLIT’ comes as a pleasant surprise for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the trainees’ next steps. Park Hanbin (No. 11), KEITA (No. 12), Qin Junxuan (No. 14), and Li Zhengxian (No. 15) had secured spots among the top 15 finalists. It was especially unexpected that KEITA, a talented Japanese trainee, did not make his debut despite his exceptional rap and dance skills. He lost six places in the final, ultimately missing the chance to debut with the show’s winning group.

Jellyfish Entertainment, known for nurturing and promoting talented artists, made the announcement today. After extensive discussions with WAKEONE, Korea Yuehua Entertainment, RAINCOMPANY, and other companies representing the trainees, it was mutually decided to debut ‘BLIT’ under the concept “Boldly Leaping into Tomorrow.” The name epitomizes the members’ courage and determination to face the challenges that lie ahead. Jellyfish Entertainment expressed confidence in their ability to effectively manage the group’s activities and assured fans of a “differentiated advantage.”

Despite the anticipation surrounding the debut news, a group of fans had expressed concerns and rented a truck for a demonstration a few days ago. They believed that the trainees’ future was not guaranteed and criticized the exploitation of trainees. However, the official announcement of ‘BLIT’ seems to have halted any potential impact from the demonstration.

With the official confirmation of ‘BLIT’s debut, fans and Korean netizens are showing mostly positive reactions. Many believe that the trainees finally getting the opportunity to debut is a step forward, as otherwise, they would have to endure several more years as trainees.

‘BLIT’ is poised to make its mark in the KPOP industry, and fans are eagerly looking forward to their future endeavors.

