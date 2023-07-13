Transform TRANSFORM: Xue Tie’s Solo Exhibition Redefines Art and Consumerism at 5A LABO

5A LABO, an art brand under AC Art Cube, recently organized a solo exhibition titled “Transform TRANSFORM” for the young artist Xue Tie in Chengdu. The exhibition was exclusively sponsored by Levi’s® and aimed to provide a platform for artists and brands to connect freely and showcase their work.

Xue Tie incorporates his passion for trendy culture into his creations, particularly through sneakers and clothing. He transforms the original attributes of these ready-made products, such as depriving sneakers of their functionality as walking tools and turning them into objects for “lighting” or “audio playback.” While viewers can still recognize the original appearance of the products, the transformed works showcase a change in attributes, shapes, and scenes.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is the “Cloth LUE” series created in collaboration with Levi’s® 501®. This series replaces the blue material traditionally used in blue and white porcelain production with Levi’s® jeans, creating a cultural collision between China, the West, ancient, and modern. Through the transformation of materials and the combination of Levi’s® and antique porcelain, the series explores the fusion of cultures and offers a unique perspective on consumerism and art ecology.

The exhibition not only presents the artist’s exploration of trend culture but also delves into the discussion and transformation of commodity consumption in today’s society. Xue Tie’s works challenge and subvert the concept of ready-made products, offering viewers an opportunity to reconsider their relationship with consumer goods.

The Xue Tie Solo Exhibition “Transform” will be on display from July 15 to September 15, 2023. The exhibition is hosted at AC LAB, located at Art Cube, No. 410, Xianyun 2nd Road, Chenghua District, Chengdu. Visitors are invited to experience Xue Tie’s thought-provoking artworks and witness the intersection of art, fashion, and cultural exploration.