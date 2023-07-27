Transformative Tailoring and Whimsical Womenswear: A Glimpse Into Kiko Kostadinov’s Spring/Summer 2019 Collection

Title: Kiko Kostadinov Hands Over Women’s Fashion Department to Laura and Deanna Fanning, Showcased in Documented Fashion Collection

Bulgarian designer Kiko Kostadinov recently appointed Laura Fanning and Deanna Fanning as the new heads of the womenswear department for his eponymous brand. Their first collection, showcased during the Spring/Summer 2019 fashion season, was met with great acclaim and instantly became a standout for the brand.

Titled “À Mon Seul Désir,” the womenswear collection by Laura and Deanna Fanning made its debut at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022. This marked a significant milestone for the British brand, as it represented the first women-focused show for the talented Australian sisters. The collection’s memorable moments were captured by Japanese photographer E-WAX, who was personally invited by Kiko Kostadinov.

À Mon Seul Désir offers a glimpse into Kiko Kostadinov’s London studio, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the meticulous craftsmanship and tailoring that went into creating each look for the show. From there, the journey takes readers to Kostadinov’s Paris show, where they can witness firsthand the Fanning sisters’ interpretation of color and their unique approach to womenswear.

The documentation of this transformative collection is available in the form of a limited edition book. Only 500 copies have been printed, allowing readers to immerse themselves in the beauty of the written design and take a glimpse at the stunning visuals encapsulated within its pages.

Laura Fanning and Deanna Fanning’s leadership in the womenswear department has brought a fresh perspective and a renewed sense of creativity to the Kiko Kostadinov brand. Their ability to merge practicality with artistic vision sets the stage for an exciting future for the brand and this latest collection serves as a testament to their talent.

With the release of À Mon Seul Désir, Kiko Kostadinov fans and fashion enthusiasts alike have the opportunity to indulge in the enchanting world created by Laura and Deanna Fanning. The book not only celebrates their debut at Paris Fashion Week but also offers a glimpse into the evolving world of contemporary womenswear fashion.

As the fashion industry continues to evolve, Kiko Kostadinov remains at the forefront, showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovative design and storytelling through fashion. With the foresight to trust the Fanning sisters with the creative direction of the womenswear department, Kostadinov has paved the way for an exciting future filled with endless possibilities.

Whether one is a follower of Kiko Kostadinov or simply an admirer of impeccable fashion, À Mon Seul Désir is a must-have collectible that encapsulates the spirit of creativity and the beauty of contemporary womenswear fashion.

