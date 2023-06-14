‘Transformers: Rise of Heroes’ Tops Opening Weekend Fortune

This weekend, Spider-Man, Miles Morales and “Across the Universe” battled with “Transformers” at the box office, and Transformers emerged as the eventual winner.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” the seventh installment in the “Transformers” franchise, grossed $60.5 million in North American theaters Sunday, according to distribution company estimates. won the championship at the box office. However, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) was not far behind, earning about 55.4 million in its second weekend after its release.

Paramount Pictures has released “Big Heroes” in 3,678 theaters since it previewed last Thursday. Set in 1994, the film is arguably a sequel to Bumblebee and a prequel to the other Transformers films set in the 1980s. “The Rise of Heroes” features a new cast starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback (Dominique Fishback), and new director Steven Caple Jr. was selected to direct. The film tweaks and breathes new life into the $4.8 billion franchise.

In addition, “The Rising of Heroes” also won $110 million in box office from 68 international markets, so it won a total of $170.5 million in opening box office.

Critics didn’t like the movie, but that’s the norm for the franchise. All in all, it has a notoriously stale 52 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mark Kennedy of the Associated Press wrote in his review: “The problem with ‘Transformers: Rising of Heroes’ is the same as that of all the films in the franchise: how to balance humanity and metal.”

In fact, the only film in the franchise to receive a “Fresh” rating was Bumblebee, which also had the lowest grossing of all the Transformers films. In contrast, audiences (62 percent male) rated Hero Warriors more positively, giving the film an A on CinemaScore. According to PostTrak’s survey, audiences generally give the movie 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Although a $60.5 million debut may not seem like enough to support a $200 million production budget, “Big Heroes” relies heavily on overseas markets for its box office revenue. Beginning with “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” in 2011, the international box office of the “Transformers” series has accounted for at least 70% of the global box office. Two of the seven films in the series: “Dark of the Moon” and “Age of Extinction” (2014) each grossed more than $1 billion.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said: “It’s a big deal for ‘The Rise of the Heroes’ to win its premiere, given that it’s going to have some serious competition from ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’. , the film’s opening weekend box office exceeded expectations, and it achieved impressive box office results in its second weekend after its release.”

The sequel to Sony’s “Across the Universe” dropped 54% month-on-month in its second week of release. In just two weeks, the film surpassed the domestic total of Sony Pictures Animation’s top-grossing film at $225.4 million to become the studio’s highest-grossing film ever. “Across the Universe” may also be destined to have a longer box-office longevity, thanks to rave reviews after its release.

At No. 3 is Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which is opening in 4,320 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, with $23 million in its third weekend. The live-action film has grossed $414.2 million worldwide to date.

Walt Disney Co. has two more films in the top five, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which earned $7 million in its sixth weekend. It finished fourth at the box office, with “The Boogeyman” fifth at the box office with $6.9 million in its second weekend.

While many of the films in the top ten list are well-known brands or IPs, there is also an A24 original film “Past Lives” that is making waves in the film industry. Opening in just 26 theaters, the romance from Celine Song grossed $520,772 in its second weekend, an average of $20,030 per theater.

The summer movie market should continue to heat up, as new blockbusters hit theaters almost every week. Next weekend, families get Pixar’s new Elemental, while superhero fans can catch The Flash.

Here’s Comscore’s estimates for how it grossed U.S. and Canadian theaters last Friday through Sunday. Final domestic box office figures will be released on Monday.

1. “Transformers: The Rise of Heroes,” $60.5 million.

2. “Spider-Man: Across the Universe,” $55.4 million.

3. “The Little Mermaid,” $22.3 million.

4. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” $7 million.

5. “The Cabinet Demon,” $6.9 million.

6. “Fast and Furious 10,” $5.2 million.

7. “Super Mario Bros. The Movie,” $2.1 million.

8. “About My Father,” $845,000.

9. “Machines Are Crazy,” $575,000.

10. “Once Upon a Time,” $520,772. (Fortune Chinese website)

