The Left Front closed its campaign in Neuquén, in what is already the prelude to the April 16 elections. Patricia Jure, candidate for governor, maintained that the party is preparing “to govern by giving the political struggle to its executioners.”

The militancy closed the campaign with an act in Central Park. Before, there was another in the west of the capital, about which Jure indicated that he came “to reaffirm that the elections are for the working class, the way in which their demands are transformed into an exit program.

On the other hand, Jure maintained that the Left Front “has to dispute the power of those who come to promise now housing and work for the next 4 years, something they have not done in 60 years.”

For his part, Andrés Blanco, candidate for provincial deputy said “in the Legislature and in the streets we face the attacks on the working people, those of us who denounce the looting and contamination in Vaca Muerta, those of us who defend the rights of workers, women and youth.”

From the FITU we clearly say that the MPN is lying when it says that it kept its word. One of the most urgent claims is the construction of houses. That extreme need is not in the plans of the MPN or any of the system’s candidates. To resolve the need, we propose a public works and housing plan for all families that do not have their own, and that would create thousands of genuine jobs,” said Angélica Lagunas, candidate for mayor in the city of Neuquén.



