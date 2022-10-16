Home Entertainment Transitions made with Korg NTS-1 Kontakt Instrument Transition
Transitions made with Korg NTS-1 Kontakt Instrument Transition

Transitions made with Korg NTS-1 Kontakt Instrument Transition

Homegrown Sounds releases Transition for Kontakt and announces “Late Summer Sale”.

Transition is a lightweight/low memory instrument designed for Kontakt 6, designed around the idea of ​​using an LFO to crossfade between two waveforms. The 127 waveforms included were multisampled at 96kHz by the Korg NTS-1 using various oscillator models. They are single periodic, so they take up very little memory and sound very clean and strong.

NOTE: The NTS-1 is a nice little Korg synth that can load third party oscillators.

Price: $29.99, on sale for $14.99 through the end of October 2022.

Plus, Homegrown Sounds has a site-wide late-summer sale through the end of October 2022, including apps, Kontakt instruments, synths, and samples.

Official website:
https://hgsounds.com/product/transition-for-kontakt/

