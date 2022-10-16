Homegrown Sounds releases Transition for Kontakt and announces “Late Summer Sale”.
Transition is a lightweight/low memory instrument designed for Kontakt 6, designed around the idea of using an LFO to crossfade between two waveforms. The 127 waveforms included were multisampled at 96kHz by the Korg NTS-1 using various oscillator models. They are single periodic, so they take up very little memory and sound very clean and strong.
NOTE: The NTS-1 is a nice little Korg synth that can load third party oscillators.
Price: $29.99, on sale for $14.99 through the end of October 2022.
Plus, Homegrown Sounds has a site-wide late-summer sale through the end of October 2022, including apps, Kontakt instruments, synths, and samples.
Official website:
https://hgsounds.com/product/transition-for-kontakt/