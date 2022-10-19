ROME – The decrease in greenhouse gas emissions, coming from the automotive sector in Europe, has come to a halt. The alarm comes from the independent organization Transport & Environment (T&E) which in a new study shows that after two “virtuous” years (-12% in 2020 and 2021) the current downward trend in the average emissions of new vehicles is is reduced to a meager -2%. A worrying sign due to the decline in the battery electric vehicle (Bev) market, which went from a share of 13% in the second half of 2021 to the current 11%. At the same time, China and the United States are experiencing growth in their respective BEV markets, and Chinese carmakers are starting to expand into the European market, reaching a 5% share of all BEVs sold in 2022 in the EU. According to the study (which analyzed sales in the first half of 2022, and EU manufacturers’ compliance with the annual CO2 reduction target), based on current trends, in 2025 Chinese producers could meet a large share of the demand for electric cars of Europe, estimated between 9% and 18% of new BEVs. “At a time when Chinese and American car manufacturers, stimulated by targeted and ambitious policies, are rapidly increasing the offer of electric vehicles, European car manufacturers are pulling the handbrake, in favor of the sale of traditional vehicles – explains Veronica. Aneris, director of Transport & Environment Italia – A situation that could have serious consequences not only on the climate, but also on the competitiveness of European industry and employment on the continent ”.

According to T&E analysis, the growing general sales of electric vehicles in the United States and China, where regulatory measures are in place capable of supporting the electric market, show that it is not so much the shortcomings of supply chains that are holding back the electrification, but the lack of sufficiently ambitious targets. The association warns that, in the absence of regulatory interventions capable of further incentivizing the supply of BEVs by European companies, overseas companies could make most of the EU market demand their own. “The absence of regulatory incentives is slowing electric vehicle sales in Europe much more than the supply chain crisis – added Aneris – The current CO2 targets for cars do not sufficiently stimulate European car manufacturers. The EU must quickly set the end-of-sale of endothermic cars for 2035, strengthen its objectives, weakened by too much flexibility in the Regulation, and adopt an industrial policy capable of matching Chinese and US trends ”. For example, in the first six months of 2022, electric vehicle sales in China soared to nearly 18% of the new car market, while in the United States the share nearly doubled. Finally, according to T&E, the strategy of EU manufacturers to focus on premium models risks leaving overseas houses the mass market, made up of cars from smaller segments, and with it a significant share of employment. The association also recommends supporting measures to make electric cars accessible to the whole population by adopting measures such as, for example, low-cost leasing, proposed in France. (Maurilio Rigo)