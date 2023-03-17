Listen to the audio version of the article

For now it is more expected than real, but the so-called revenge traveling which should bring Chinese tourists back to travel (and buy) in Asia and Europe pushes travel retail estimates. The global market for purchases in airports, railway stations, cruise ships and duty free – after the crisis due to Covid which brought the market value to 19.7 billion dollars in 2020 (source Statista) – should grow by double digits year on year over the next 5-7 years. This is confirmed by various sources: always Statista estimates that in 2030 the value will be almost 175 billion dollars; according to Allied Market Research it will reach 148 billion dollars in 2028 with luxury products (+19.4% yoy between 2021 and 2028) and sales in Asia-Pacific (+17.2%) driving the growth .

Il revenge traveling

The existence of this revenge shopping is certified by the TFWA, the Tax Free World Association, which identifies it as not only a Chinese but a global phenomenon: «Those who travel are making up for the time they lost due to not being able to travel in previous years – explains a spokesman for the association -. Shopping is a very important part of the travel experience and statistics show that it is among the top five reasons people travel. For duty free and the travel retail channel there is a great opportunity linked to the fact that short-term transits have dropped from 44% in 2019 to 37% in 2023″. And therefore there is more time to shop. The pandemic has changed not only the times and ways of traveling – preventing them from doing so for a long time, but it has also changed consumer desires: “We observe, for example, a desire for greater personalization and more ‘patriotic’ shopping”, they explain from Tfwa.

Luxury towards 35 billion

The return to growth of luxury purchases in the travel retail channel was also predicted by Altagamma and Bain: in 2019 it absorbed 6% of global sales of personal luxury goods, which at the time were worth 281 billion euros, and therefore around 17 billion. After the 2020 collapse, according to Altagamma-Bain, the channel will regain the lost market share and grow: the personal luxury goods market in 2030 will be worth between 540 and 580 billion and travel retail, absorbing a portion of between 4 and 6% , could reach a value of 35 billion euros.

The Chinese return to Europe

The most important luxury customers in the world are (and will be) the Chinese. After the reopening of the borders at the beginning of the year, they are starting to travel again: the monthly barometer on China by Global Blue, a Swiss company leader in Europe in tax free shopping, shows that their intention to travel has risen from 62% in Q4 2022 to 76 % in the first two months of 2023. Furthermore, in Europe the recovery rate of their tax-free spending was 33% on 2019, almost double compared to 17% in January. Positive signals also from air traffic to Europe: in March the recovery rate is 22% while expectations for the second quarter are 25%. The numbers are still far from pre-Covid but something has moved.

The shot seen from the airports

That passengers are returning to frequent international airports – and to spend in shops – is confirmed by the airports themselves: «The sector is recovering both in terms of sales volume and in terms of interest from the most important Made in Italy brands and international airports to be present in Fiumicino airport – explained by Aeroporti di Roma, the company that manages Fiumicino, the largest Italian airport and first for passengers, and Ciampino -. The purchasing behavior of Fiumicino passengers in recent months confirms the interest in shopping at the airport seen more and more as the first stage of the journey”. Hence the recovery of investments and openings (including that of Eataly, the first in an airport, in May 2022): «During 2022, as part of the reconfiguration of Terminal T1, new points of sale were opened with the introduction of important brands: from Boggi, Suns, Camicissima and Desigual for clothing to Furla and brands mainstream like Accessorize for accessories. K-Way, Vans and MC2 are present in a multi-brand store designed for passengers of the Millennials or Z generation». The commercial offer in the areas dedicated to domestic and Schengen flights will be further completed in the coming months, while for T3 (non-EU flights) “the inclusion of important luxury brands is expected at the beginning of 2024”.