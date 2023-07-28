Traveling by car abroad, here’s how to behave to avoid risks and fines

ROME – Punctually, with the arrival of the summer season, comes the time for the longed-for holidays that many Italians are preparing to spend abroad driving various vehicles. Those traveling across borders, however, must not forget to comply with the rules while maintaining driving behavior that is always in the name of safety, to avoid accidents and unpleasant fines. And precisely those who think they can ignore the penalties for violations of the Highway Code notified outside our country are making a big mistake.

In fact, Easy Park Group recalls that the European car and driving license information system (Eucaris) platform, an automated system for exchanging registration data for vehicles circulating in EU countries, allows member countries to exchange data which allows them to obtain all the details of the foreign car. Access to the data of a particular foreign vehicle occurs only if the offense committed belongs to the group of eight violations relating to speeding, failure to wear a seat belt, running through a red light, driving under the influence, under the influence of drugs, failure to use a helmet, driving in a prohibited lane, improper use of a mobile phone or other communication devices while driving.

However, it should be noted that, while not falling within the violations of the Eucaris agreement, but by virtue of the bilateral agreements between the various countries, the parking ban, non-payment or parking beyond the permitted time are sanctioned abroad, also and especially when rental cars are used. In this case, however, technology can help users since the EasyPark app allows you to geolocate and view the active parking rates on the blue lines in more than 2,200 cities of the Old Continent, and to start, extend or interrupt the scheduled parking time. parking via your smartphone and in your own language throughout Europe.

“Most of the fines are caused by the lack of knowledge of the rules and parking rates, which differ from city to city – underlined Silvana Filipponi, EasyPark Italia country director – The use of an app like ours, which boasts the greatest international coverage, allows the user to view the rates of the area in advance and, after having entered the length of the stay, also the total cost to be paid, without the stress and worry of making a mistake. An unequaled prerogative that facilitates the daily life of all motorists, especially those who park abroad, avoiding unpleasant surprises, such as fines, during or upon returning from vacation”.