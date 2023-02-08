The exclusive pattern designed for this Valentine’s Day series is infiltrated into the Chinese Li-Ning design in Tian Xiaolei’s avant-garde works. In the metallic heart, the lovers separated by two time and space cuddle tightly in space suits, implying to break through the boundary between the virtual and real world and break free from the shackles of time and space gravity. At the moment of embracing each other, the gravitational field of love is opened, and the planets revolve around it, releasing the exclusive eternity and romance.

In such a festival full of love, China Lining Valentine’s Day series demonstrates the “star” Valentine’s Day attitude with its unique design and ingenuity. The street-style pullover hooded sweater is made of classic pink and black to create a romantic background for the couple series; the silver-hot dummy word “LOVE” on the chest and the heart-shaped pattern of astronauts hugging each other on the back theme interpret the love from the universe and the galaxy; The style of the washed denim jacket is neat and versatile, and the pattern on the back is more sci-fi and full of creativity; the short-sleeved cultural shirt is presented in white and pink, and the virtual text echoes the theme, integrating love into every detail.

This series also includes men’s and women’s same style pullover hoodies, sweatpants, washed denim trousers and a variety of color options to meet diverse matching needs. The same hooded sweater for men and women, the exclusive pattern is decorated on the chest, which is simple yet sweet; the sweatpants are available in black and white, and the details are embellished with virtual copywriting and theme badges; the washed denim trousers have a straight shape and are in The secret words of love are added to the basic model.

China‘s Lining Valentine’s Day series is paired with shoes featuring the Mobius ring hollow structure – beyond INFINITY, and under the proposition of “digital love”, the eternal love is performed. The upper layer of the outsole of the shoe is blessed with full palm technology, and the lower layer is added with LIGHT FORM material and the hollow structure of the Mobius ring to create a three-layer midsole, which increases the comfortable feeling of the foot, elongates the proportion of the body, and continues the iconic technological silhouette and Match performance. In addition, the use of upper materials also adds new ideas, surpassing INFINITY, using high-elastic mesh combined with shiny materials, injecting a touch of millennial retro style into the futuristic sense. A variety of color options can be used to form couple shoes, which is not only a new gift for Valentine’s Day, but also symbolizes the journey of love together.

In the Valentine’s Day series released this time, China Lining, starting from the romantic imagination of the future, injects a new creative core into the grand proposition of interpreting love, and creates a new concept story in a way that is closer to contemporary young people. The connotation of the Valentine’s Day theme unleashes the pioneering exploration and courage in the digital age.

The new products of China‘s Lining Valentine’s Day series are now available on Lining’s official mall, Lining’s Tmall flagship store and offline stores. For detailed sales trends, please follow @中国林宁官方微博.