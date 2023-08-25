Traveling with comics – La Stampa

‹‹Those who don’t read, at the age of seventy will have lived only one life: their own. Who reads will have lived five thousand years: there was when Cain killed Abel, when Renzo married Lucia, when Leopardi admired the Infinite. Because reading is an immortality backwards››. It is a famous sentence by Umberto Eco, which can also be applied to travel: there are physical journeys, frequent in the summer, but it is also possible to travel with the mind, and by reading one can move not only to hard-to-reach places, but other eras as well. And traveling with comics provides emotions that only a few destinations can give: we propose some itineraries on the basis of newsstand albums and recently released bookshop volumes.

For example, you can go to Howard Phillips Lovecraft’s New England at the beginning of the twentieth century, perhaps to the not very charming town of Innsmouth.

In ‹‹The mask of Innsmouth›› (BD Editions) by the Japanese Gou Tanabe a young man travels in search of his roots arriving (precisely) in the disturbing town of Innsmouth, populated by “normal” men and other hybrids with marine creatures, fruit of an unholy pact from decades earlier. And perhaps he too is descended from whoever did it and soon his mutation will reveal itself.

Tanabe has been successfully dedicated for years to adapting the complete work of the master of horror and the volume is also recommended for those who do not read manga by bias: they will discover that, reading from right to left aside, they can be comics beautiful, which have nothing to envy to the western ones.

Moving south in the space and time of almost a century we head instead to the disturbing New Orleans of about 1840, where there is still slavery but among the blacks the syncretic religion of voodoo thrives, with its zombies, the dead living creatures generated by the rites of the bokors, the voodoo priests who practice black magic.

Zagor faces them in the color special now on newsstands, ‹‹The lord of the cemeteries›› (Sergio Bonelli Editore), by Stefano Fantelli (texts) and Marcello Mangiantini (drawings). Created in 1961 by the publisher Sergio Bonelli (who signed himself Guido Nolitta when he wrote screenplays) and the illustrator Gallieno Ferri, Zagor is indeed the avenger of the imaginary Darkwood forest in North America but often travels to fight injustices. Here he helps his African-American friend Guedè Danseur against a slaver who has a bokor at his service and uses the undead to make them work in the mine.

Let’s go to our old Europe, to be precise to London where the Investigator of the Nightmare Dylan Dog created by Tiziano Sclavi lives. Although always published by Bonelli Dylan is not a traveler like Zagor, he always stays in his city. Also in the crossover with Batman, a three-part saga (the latest is now on newsstands) written by former series curator Roberto Recchioni and drawn by Werther Dell’Edera and Gigi Cavenago, they are the Bat Man, the Joker and the ambiguous Catwoman (in theory she would have a story with Batman but she too is fascinated by the handsome Dylan) to leave Gotham City for London.

It is the third crossover between Bonelli’s character and DC Comics character (after Zagor with Flash and Nathan Never with the Justice League) and probably the most successful. Recchioni trained with DC characters revitalized (such as Jason Etrigan, the Demon) or created (such as the magician John Constantine, also from London) by the great British writer Alan Moore (born in 1953 like Sclavi) and it can be seen that he had a great want to write them.

From the United Kingdom we move on to France, to be precise in the rainy Angouleme where the second most important comics fair in Europe takes place (the first is Lucca), always ‹‹The last weekend of January›› as the title of the book states comic book by Bastien Vivès (Bao Publishing). It tells a clandestine love story between a married cartoonist and the wife of one of his fans, born during the fair, in a cold city, warmed by the little human warmth that one manages to give and receive. Vivès narrates both the life (which he knows well) of cartoonists at conventions, between meetings with colleagues, publishers, collectors, enthusiasts and a story of attraction in which many can identify.

Italy could not be missing: Catwoman (probably from Dylan’s London) goes there in ‹‹Roman Holiday›› (Panini Comics) by Jeph Loeb (texts) and Tim Sale (drawings). Between the nineties and the beginning of the new millennium, the two authors created a series of great stories together, especially Batman, and the saga is linked to the Bat Man saga ‹‹Dark Victory›› in which a family relationship was overshadowed between the beautiful thief and the Gotham City mafia family of the Falcones. So Catwoman goes to Italy in search of her (possible) roots in a new edition of the saga, beautifully designed by the great Sale, who sadly died last year.

Who knows if the last trip will ever be possible (it already seems very difficult to go back to the moon): it is the one to Mars of ‹‹The five of Selena›› (Edizioni NPE) which collects in volume two sagas of two masters of the medium like Mino Milani (texts) and Dino Battaglia (drawings) originally published in the Corriere dei Piccoli in 1962 and 1966. We are in 2011, a then future that for us has passed, in a beautiful anti-militarist story (“the bad guys” are the human soldiers, not the Martians, who are helped by the intrepid astronauts of the Selena). And it has a certain effect to see Battaglia, later famous for his adaptations of mainly nineteenth-century stories, grappling with science fiction.

