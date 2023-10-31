Travis Barker Reveals Due Date and Name of Baby with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker Accidentally Reveals Name and Due Date of Baby with Kourtney Kardashian

In a recent interview on the One Life One Chance podcast, renowned Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker accidentally spilled the beans about the upcoming birth of his son with reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian. Barker revealed that their baby is expected to arrive around Halloween and will be named Rocky.

During the podcast, Barker mentioned that there was a benefit event in Hawaii they were planning to attend, but had to cancel due to the baby’s imminent arrival. When asked if their child’s name would be “Rocky Thirteen Barker,” Travis enthusiastically confirmed it. Playfully responding to the host’s surprise, Barker joked that the baby is already prepared to come out of the womb “doing front kicks and push-ups.”

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child with Travis Barker. Currently, she is resting and preparing for the birth. Barker already has two children, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. Kardashian also has three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.

Interestingly, many fans had already suspected the baby’s name and birth date, and some even created prediction games on Reddit. Now, with Barker’s accidental confirmation, their followers’ speculations have been proven right.

Earlier this year, Kourtney Kardashian had a scare when she was rushed to the hospital, which led to Barker canceling several European tour dates with Blink-182 to be by her side. In September, she revealed that she had undergone surgery to save the baby’s life. Thankfully, both mother and child pulled through, and the entire Kardashian family is anxiously awaiting the new addition.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Kourtney expressed her fear and gratitude for having a successful surgery and a safe baby. She acknowledged that the experience made her respect and understand the struggles other mothers face during complicated pregnancies.

In addition to becoming a father again, Kourtney has had a profound impact on Travis Barker’s life. Over the past 13 years, Barker had a fear of flying due to a tragic plane accident in 2008 that resulted in the death of two of his close friends. But thanks to Kourtney’s love and support, Barker has been able to overcome his fear and recently flew for a vacation in Los Cabos with his wife and children.

Barker credits the power of love for his transformation, stating that Kourtney and his children healed him and helped him conquer his fear. Despite the stress and anxiety flying still induces in him, Barker wants to take control of his life and not let his past control his future.

With the due date drawing closer, the Kardashian-Barker family is counting down the days until Rocky Thirteen Barker makes his grand entrance into the world.

