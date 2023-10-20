Travis Kelce Buys $6 Million Mansion for Privacy with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce, the player of the Kansas City Chiefs, has purchased a $6 million mansion in Kansas City for better privacy. It was previously reported that Kelce and singer Taylor Swift were looking for a house together in the same city. The news was shared by NBC host Jenna Bush Hager, who received a text from a friend in Kansas City about the potential purchase. Recent paparazzi photos have captured Kelce and Swift together, including some where they can be seen holding hands in New York City.

The mansion purchased by Kelce is located in a gated community and features amenities such as a waterfall, swimming pool, and mini-golf course. This new property adds to Kelce’s previous real estate holdings, which include a mansion worth $995,000 and a condo in Orlando valued at $355,000.

Kelce and Swift have been seen publicly together on multiple occasions. They were recently spotted kissing at the season 49 premiere after-party of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in New York. According to a source, the couple seemed to be enjoying each other’s company throughout the night. They were also seen holding hands earlier that evening. The couple was later photographed leaving a restaurant hand in hand.

Kelce, who is a two-time Super Bowl champion, has been supporting his brother Jason at the Philadelphia Eagles game against the New York Jets. After the game, he and Swift were photographed leaving another restaurant together.

The relationship between Kelce and Swift has taken the world by storm, and fans are excited to see where it goes next.