Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” has attracted attention from shoe fans after its all-black appearance. Before the official launch of the shoes, Nike took the lead in releasing the official pictures of the children’s size of this pair of riding shoes.

The “Black Phantom” is all black and features a suede upper with white stitching outlining the overlays, lace eyelets and Swoosh Logo throughout. The left and right heels are decorated with a bee pattern symbolizing Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi and white embroidery of the Wings Logo, followed by Nike, Cactus Jack, Travis Scott and Jordan and other logos printed on the insole.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” full family size is expected to be released on December 15th, interested readers may wish to pay more attention to relevant news.