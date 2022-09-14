Home Entertainment Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” Toddler Size Official Photo Album Unveiled
Entertainment

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” Toddler Size Official Photo Album Unveiled

by admin
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” Toddler Size Official Photo Album Unveiled

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” has attracted attention from shoe fans after its all-black appearance. Before the official launch of the shoes, Nike took the lead in releasing the official pictures of the children’s size of this pair of riding shoes.

The “Black Phantom” is all black and features a suede upper with white stitching outlining the overlays, lace eyelets and Swoosh Logo throughout. The left and right heels are decorated with a bee pattern symbolizing Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi and white embroidery of the Wings Logo, followed by Nike, Cactus Jack, Travis Scott and Jordan and other logos printed on the insole.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” full family size is expected to be released on December 15th, interested readers may wish to pay more attention to relevant news.

See also  Pay tribute to the anti-epidemic workers Xi'an Symphony Orchestra online concert in the cloud

You may also like

‘White Lotus Resort’ Wins Five Emmys, ‘Squid Game’...

Palace x Engineered Garments New Collection Officially Debuts

The famous Zhao faction drama “Panfusov” reappears on...

The red-themed musical sings the hymn of the...

Liu Ziwei: The Trend of Peking Opera Artistic...

Classic Reread | King of Short Stories O....

Cinematique Instruments Releases Kontakt Creative Sound Library Marble...

BLACKPINK’s “WHISTLE (Whistle)” MV YouTube hits 800 million...

Actor Li Yifeng was detained, and the advertisement...

Why did Dong Jie break up with Pan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy