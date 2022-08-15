Travis Scott teamed up with Nike/Jordan Brand to create the latest Air Jordan 1 Low color matching “Black Phantom”. Following the exposure of the detailed pictures last week, this time we ushered in the latest appreciation pictures, which unveiled the complete veil of the real shoes in one fell swoop. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” features a black throughout the suede upper with contrasting white stitching for a sleek new look. Other details include the iconic reverse Swoosh on the outside of the shoe, and the “NIKE AIR” shoe. Tongue label, heel Wings Logo, Cactus Jack Logo and bee pattern symbolizing her female Stormi; it is understood that this shoe will provide two additional shoelaces, including red and black and white interlaced versions.

This shoe is expected to be officially released on December 15, with a suggested price of $150. Interested readers should pay attention.