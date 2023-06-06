Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Newest Golf Joint Shoes First Exposure

It was previously reported that Travis Scott is about to cooperate with Nike/Jordan Brand to launch his first pair of signature sports shoes. Recently, the Internet has taken the lead in exposing the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf golf co-branded shoes created by Travis Scott.

The news comes from the intelligence account xcmade. The upper is made of high-quality suede, leather and mesh to create a signature shoe body outline. The “Neutral Olive” olive green color is injected as the base, supplemented by a white appearance as the cover, and the black barb Swoosh is full of classic status. with popularity elements. In addition, you can also see the Jumpman Golf Logo on the tongue, and choose light lemon color as the details, and finally finish with a white midsole and olive green outsole.

This shoe is expected to come with additional color matching shoelaces and a special shoe box, priced at $170, and is expected to be officially released in the next few weeks.