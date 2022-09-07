Travis Scott debuted at Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at the end of July. In addition to singing, the unreleased new Air Jordan 1 Low color combination on his feet attracted the attention of shoe fans. Soon after, this pair of latest color matching photos called “Sail Black” was officially exposed recently, allowing shoe fans to further understand the details of the new color.

This colorway is similar to the popular “Reverse Mocha”, but the “Sail Black” uses black suede as the upper base, with white leather toe, heel overlay and lace eyelets. The reverse Swoosh Logo on the side, laces and midsole are finished in cream, and finally the tongue, lining and rubber outsole are finished in black.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail Black” is expected to debut in spring 2023 in family sizes, priced at $150, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.