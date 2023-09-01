Travis Scott x Jordan Brand Collaboration Expands with New Colorways

Travis Scott Releases New Colorways of Collaborative Jordan Brand Shoes

Following the highly anticipated release of the Travis Scott x Jordan Brand “Cut the Check” sneakers, Travis Scott has now unveiled new colorways for the popular shoes.

Recently, Scott made a surprise appearance during Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour in Vancouver, Canada. He took the stage alongside Drake to perform their collaboration songs “MELTDOWN” and “SICKO MODE.” While backstage, Scott posted a photo on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his latest footwear.

The new colorway features a Fog Gray upper, a Black tongue, a Teal interior, a Bright Yellow sole, and, of course, Travis Scott’s signature reverse Swoosh. The unique design and vibrant colors make these sneakers stand out from the crowd.

But Scott did not stop there. This morning, he shared another photo on Instagram, showcasing yet another exciting color scheme. This shoe boasts a rice and white body, matching shoelaces and straps, and is complemented by Scott’s signature brown midsole and Swoosh. The release date for this particular colorway has not been announced yet, leaving eager fans anxiously awaiting further details.

Travis Scott’s partnership with Jordan Brand has already proven to be a massive success. The initial release of the “Cut the Check” shoes sold out almost immediately, with fans eager to get their hands on this highly sought-after collaboration. With the unveiling of these new colorways, it is clear that Scott is continuing to push the boundaries of sneaker fashion.

For those interested in adding these sneakers to their collection, it is advised to stay tuned for official release information. Travis Scott’s social media accounts will likely be the first ones to announce any updates regarding the availability of these new colorways. In the meantime, fans can only speculate about what other exciting collaborations may be in store for the future.

As the Travis Scott x Jordan Brand collaboration continues to make waves in the sneaker world, it seems that this partnership is only just getting started. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the rapper alike await news of future releases, eager to see what creative designs and colorways the two will bring to the table next.

