Treccani chooses «femicide» as the word of the year 2023. As part of the #leparolevalgono communication campaign, aimed at promoting a correct and conscious use of the language, the Institute of the Italian Encyclopedia has selected «femicide» among millions of other words: and this, not only because of the impressive frequency with which it appears in the pages of newspapers, in people’s speeches, in posts on social media, and so on and so forth.

As Valeria Della Valle explains, together with Giuseppe Patota, scientific director of the Treccani Vocabulary, «as an Observatory of the Italian language, we are not concerned with the recurrence and frequency of use of the word feminicide in quantitative terms, but with its relevance from the point of view sociocultural: how much is it present in common use, to what extent does it occur in the press and in non-fiction? Unfortunately, in 2023 its presence has become more relevant, to the point of configuring itself as a sort of alarm bell that signals, on a linguistic level, the intensity of gender discrimination”. The choice, therefore, aims to draw attention to the phenomenon of gender violence, to stimulate reflection and promote a debate around a central theme in current affairs. In other words: language, inevitably, adapts to human experience and becomes a witness and representation of it, and the spread of the word “femicide” does nothing other than photograph a social situation in which, more and more, the discussion around gender violence it becomes central and necessary.

Treccani’s definition

In a year marked by an impressive number of women killed by partners or exes, husbands or fathers, in some cases even by uncles and cousins, who claimed to exercise total and suffocating control in the lives of the victims, the Treccani Vocabulary thus defines the term «femicide»: «Direct or provoked killing, physical elimination of a woman as such, expression of a centuries-old chauvinist and patriarchal culture which, having penetrated common sense also through language, has left the mark of an alleged, and always unfounded, inferiority and subordination compared to man” (from the online Treccani Vocabulary). A clear and precise definition, which goes directly to the heart of the matter: it is an unfounded killing in the name of an equally unfounded cultural subordination.

The history of the term

As reported by the magazine of Treccani, it is only since 2001 that the word “feminicide” becomes part of the Italian language. Until that moment, the use of uxoricide (from the Latin wife, wife), then passed to generically indicate the killing of a spouse. A word, however, which does not exhaust the need to account for a specific phenomenon, the killing of a woman precisely because she is a woman: a gender murder, motivated by the escape from male control, by the rejection of stereotypes connected to social roles, from the strenuous opposition of the murdered women to female subordination. In English, however, the word “femicide” had already existed since 1801, then followed in 1992 by “feminicide”, a term used in an essay by the criminologist Diana Russell. In 1993, the Mexican anthropologist Marcela Lagarde used the word “femicide” to recall the numerous cases of women killed on the borders between Mexico and the United States, which followed precisely the now sadly well-known pattern of this type. of killing. And in 2008 it also spread in Italian, starting with the essay Femicide. From social denunciation to international legal recognitionby Barbara Spinelli.

It is a non-indigenous word, a borrowing from English and Spanish: it makes its triumphal entry into the Italian language, riding the terrible wave of gender violence and infesting collective discourse. It is the word-witness of a social plague that is difficult to eradicate and which seems to claim more and more victims, to the point of even making new words necessary to describe it. And to also say that today, we have a name: and if there is a name, perhaps there is also a new awareness of the problem, and the possibility of giving voice and concreteness to a discussion that is becoming increasingly indispensable .