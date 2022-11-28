Original Title: Tide Fun: “Sword Art Online Alice Chapter” Alice Synthesis Satie I will fight with you

MaxFactory launched the “Sword Art Online Alice Chapter” Alice Synthesis Sarty figure, interesting to know that it will be officially released on December 8, 2022, and the price in Japan is 9,800 yen (about 504 yuan).

I will fight you to do what I have to do.

From the TV anime “Sword Art Online: Alice: War of Underworld”, “Alice Synthesis Saty” appears as a figma figure!

Reproduce various scenes in the work using figma’s original joint parts that are easy to pose and not slippery.

The key parts use soft materials to ensure balance and mobility.

Face parts include a “staring face”, a bold “screaming face” and a gentle “smiling face”.

Optional parts include the “Golden Osmanthus Sword”, the “Golden Osmanthus Special Effect Parts” that activates the “Armor Full Control Art”, and the “Blindfold” that proves the determination to fight.

The product includes a figma exclusive pedestal with a movable stand that can support various action scenes.

Bonus: Replacement Face

Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: