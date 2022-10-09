Original title: Super high rate of production, three points for character, seven points for dressing!

Author: trendy

The National Day holiday is coming, are you ready for your travel plan? It’s rare to take a holiday and even if there are people everywhere, don’t follow the trend and go to the scenic spots to check in. Don’t miss these activities. Various music festivals, camping can be fun, and the vacation of our trendy urban teenagers must be arranged for various activities!

music Festival

The music festival is a place for us to relax and unwind. For the whole rhythm, hundreds of photos must be taken! The best photogenic outfits have been sorted out for you!

Simple Project Plush Contrast Striped Knit V-Neck Tank Top

Just looking at the texture of the plush, I think of a furry cartoon character. It is super suitable for the touch of autumn. It wraps you all over, and the color matching is also very eye-catching and cute. This is definitely the first choice for music festivals!

Simple Project Fall New Distressed Gray-Blue Washed Heel Ruined Loose A-Type Jeans

The music festival must be matched with a retro charm. The old washed jeans are suitable for the occasion. The slightly whitish gray-blue is full of retro flavor!

ANTERIOR LOVED black gray hole medal soft waxy comfortable pullover round neck sweater sweater

The badge element has been super hot in the past two years, and the combination of badges of different colors is very interesting to stack on the chest! Paired with the old and damaged burrs, a little naughty at the music festival!

CONP 22SS Portrait Painting Shirt

The large-scale portraits have different shapes and unique picture styles. The abstract paintings are the most suitable for the uninhibited and indulgent atmosphere of the music festival!

Song41 Original Washed Fried Sand Color Retro Light Brown Refreshing Straight Loose Trousers

The light brown denim fabric is relatively unique. It feels like walking on the beach. The rounded open trousers have a super retro flavor. Put on flared trousers and jump together!

Song41 Straight Loose Hippie Stripe Trousers

The loose straight-leg pants have the lazy and rebellious attitude of hippies, the large-capacity pockets are full of sense, and the pattern of straight stripes is also super good for photos!

MASONPRINCE Striped Loose Vintage Star Cardigan Jacket

The star embroidery of different colors and the colorful stripes have a splendid neon visual effect. Listen to the most hilarious music and play the happiest wild di!

NUTH vintage leather-paneled jeans washed and distressed wide-leg pants

Do you want to be a cool boy for the whole music festival? Dark denim and leather fabric stitching, what kind of sparks can the super collision between the retro and trendy style of flared trousers create?

Gelei Story Checkerboard Jeans

If you want to find you in the chorus of thousands of people at a glance, you must have some cool, light coffee color and dark coffee color checkerboards, you can capture and take pictures at a glance!

POHK Hong Kong brand print loose cotton T-shirt

Do you want to be a cool cartoon character? Bring that little “you” to the music festival and let out your most relaxed side!

camping

One of the most popular holiday travel items is still camping, but it is not as “nervous” as the check-in attractions. The communication and interaction between friends further enhances friendship, but I can’t lose when it comes to dressing!

NKGC Japanese Vintage Hollow Light Green Lapel Knit Cardigan Unisex

A little retro feeling is very suitable for the open outdoor scenery. The light lake green is the color of nature! Prismatic cutouts are full of details!

RANDOMEVENT Doodle LOGO zipper sweater cardigan

The fluffy retro hot girl outfit, the short top easily highlights the good figure, and the knitted fabric is warm and comfortable. The legendary top can be worn casually with the pants!

DAIKON Mountain Outdoor Leisure Lamb Wool Stitching Vest Vest

Autumn is really inseparable from the fluffy texture, I want rua when I see it! The lamb wool stitched in different colors seems to be wearing a cute lamb on the body. It is a very good choice to match the vest outdoors!

MASONPRINCE Autumn corduroy ripped-panel straight-leg pants

There is no need to say more about the age of the corduroy fabric. The gradual changes in shades and the stitching of different colors are another pair of mom brand retro pants!

FRKM SCD Versatile Retro Camouflage Pants Loose Casual Distressed Commuter Breasted Pants

The camouflage element is popular again this autumn, it is perfectly suitable for the camping scene, and the open and flared trousers are convenient to wear, convenient and stylish.

UMAMIISM Fake Two-Piece Polar Fleece Half-Zip Two-Piece Jacket

In early October, the autumn colors are getting thicker, and some clothes with a little thickness and weight are needed, which can be matched with warmth, and the fleece fabric is full of security.

AHHH Half Collar Stand Collar Sweater Autumn Winter Casual Loose Top Jacket

The most important thing for long-term outdoor activities is comfort. The sweater must be the first choice, and the loose version is a good match for leisure! The half-open collar is full of details with small metal buttons.

MANUFACTURE BY ATTEMPT Stiff Cargo Pleated Casual Trousers

The pleated trousers design is full of sense and has a casual charm, the diagonal pockets are highly decorative, and the rigid tooling fabric profile is a firm and non-deformable outdoors!

Song41 heavyweight cotton cardigan spring and autumn loose wine red hooded sweater jacket

Crimson with green mountains and waters, you must wear bright colors outdoors, and it is absolutely a must-have for taking pictures. A hoodie is also a must for everyday wear.

DAKYAM anti-UV40+ water-repellent thin multi-pocket outdoor sun protection clothing

Although the sun in autumn is not so strong, the ultraviolet rays are still unabated. Be sure to pay attention to sun protection when outdoors! Rain and sun protection 2 in 1!

niche attractions

We don’t go to the crowded check-in spots, but small holiday spots can still be arranged in a shallow way. After all, who doesn’t love the scenery of lakes and mountains, green mountains and green waters, and the occasional clothing is here.

RANDOMEVENT animal print jacquard crew neck pullover sweater loose

Digital printed animal pattern, fresh and elegant in blue and white, put it on to have a close contact with small animals!

DAIKON Retro Casual Wide Leg Loose Ink Splash Cargo Pants

White overalls with splashed ink smudges like a lotus blossom gently blooming, what kind of beautiful scenery do you need to match?

CONP 22SS New Curve Pants

The light lake green, the flexible line cutting, and the light and drapey fabric are all integrated, like ripples in the lake. This is the pant that blends into the natural scenery!

UMAMIISM Western Vintage Fence Silhouette Striped Voluptuous Feel Sweater

The fence silhouette pattern is matched with grass green like the vast fields and pastures illuminated by the setting sun. The western cowboy milkman can’t help but put on this sweater to experience the fun of a farm!

AHHH LOGO EMBROIDERED CONTRAST HOODED ZIP-UP SWEATER

The splicing of navy blue and milky white has a very rich creamy texture, and the blue sky and white clouds match the sweet creamy taste. The upper and lower double zipper openings can freely change the shape of clothes.

AHHH Retro Contrast Stars Hoodie

Wear a couple’s outfit with your partner, go on a road trip together, and take a leisurely road blockbuster in minutes.

OPICLOTH/OPIC Preppy Loose Striped Contrast Pullover V-Neck Vest Vest

Occasionally return to the school boy style, the V-neck contrasting colors are harmonious. I heard that the little milk dog is the favorite of the sisters now?

OPICLOTH/OPIC sesame bottom color-block half-zip vintage POLO sweater

Black and white stripes and color matching Polo, refreshing, simple and casual, light and familiar style, let’s unload the heavy work day during the holidays.

MANUFACTURE BY ATTEMPT STRIPED LONG SLEEVE

Sky blue striped long-sleeved sweater, shades of color change harmoniously, blue sky and white clouds, deep sea, blending with each other, sea and sky are one color. Put on the best view.

POHK Botanical Batik Loose Casual Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Fresh and self-heating sky blue, the gradient palm print is like a rainbow illuminated by the sun, take advantage of the sunny weather to relax.

FMACM Vintage Distressed Blue Wide Wash Straight Jeans

The washed and old craftsmanship outlines a gradient of denim blue from light to dark, like a color sinking into the sea. Straight-leg trousers have a casual feel.

Go get ready for your new holiday skin, the seven-day limit must be grasped! If you have better travel suggestions, welcome to discuss in the message area!