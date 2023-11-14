Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

von Oliver

am 14. November 2023

in Soundtrack

Mutant Mayhem means more freedom: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross go with them Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles beyond the familiar MO of their signature sound. Some of the best track titles of the year included.

The duo’s signature style is still clearly visible in dark electro-industrial sketches and dark ambient fragments, but they have decided to Mutant Mayhem On the one hand, the contrasts are heightened because the moments of quiet beauty stand out more clearly from the structure: Dipshits on a Roof, We Only Need Each Other or Maybe One Day think ambiently and ethereally, Something to Love ponders on the keyboard of neoclassicism so familiarly that it warms your heart. What’s the Worst That Could Happen? With a completely exemplary naivety, shows a relaxed mood of optimism where the retro-futuristic A Zed and Two Noughts beyond Blade Runner Finds comfort and in the intimate warmth of Better Than Mark Ruffalo rises, whose hopeful grace pleases in an inconspicuous way.

And on the other hand, this time an almost youthful looseness emerges from Reznor’n’Ross’s essence: New Form of Life Itself installs a danceable, clacking, neatly tidy one in front of creaking circuits Aphex-Twin-in-straight beat that’s about over Conveniently Placed Pizza Van or She’s Gonna Milk Us creates identity as the common thread in the eclectic, self-referential and out-of-comfort-zone work.

Murder the Shreks! almost becomes a rumbling pogo, jogs subcutaneously into the club seduced by the distortion, the lively running Do You Need a Veterinarian? deals punches from the 8-bit era. Megamind, Gru-Type ShitT has rumbling electronic drums from the 80s computer and Brought a Mutant to a Ninja Fight pumps distractedly to the hasty drive of Goochie Goochie Goo.

A jazzy swing as in (The Worst That Could Happen) would be off the beaten path Mutant Mayhem-Context hardly occurred to me, meanwhile the grooving one Grand Theft Ice Cream Truck to Hotline Miami rocks and too Attack on a Titan sizzling guitars before the casual Happy Ending / Sewer Home a smiling synthpop lightness draws into the end credits. This score is a truly juvenile, almost cocky revitalization of the routine for Ross and Reznor.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Original Score) by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

similar posts

Print article

Share this: Facebook

X

