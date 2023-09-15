Très Rasché and Reebok Unveil Vibrant “Venus” Collaboration: The Zig Kinetica Edge GTX

Très Rasché and Reebok Unveil New Collaboration: Zig Kinetica Edge GTX “Venus”

Clothing brand Très Rasché has teamed up with sportswear giant Reebok for the fifth time, launching their latest joint shoe model, the Zig Kinetica Edge GTX “Venus”. This exciting collaboration aims to celebrate femininity and empower individuals to express themselves freely.

Founded by Dj Mad Bad Tingm in 2016, Très Rasché defies traditional gender norms by creating a range of clothing and accessories that cater to all genders. Their collaboration with Reebok is centered around Reebok’s renowned cross-country running shoes, the Zig Kinetica Edge GTX. This time, they have introduced a new colorway called “Venus”, inspired by celebrating femininity.

The Zig Kinetica Edge GTX “Venus” features a vibrant pink color as its main element, adorned with rings and spikes for a bold look. The Très Rasché and Reebok logos are presented in a striking “Teal Blue” color. The midsole incorporates Floatride Fuel technology for superior cushioning, while the Vibram® Ecostep technology ensures optimal traction. The shoe’s GORE-TEX material ensures it can withstand any weather conditions.

Fans of Très Rasché and Reebok can get their hands on the Zig Kinetica Edge GTX “Venus” by visiting the brand’s official website on September 14th. The shoes will be priced at $225 USD, offering an opportunity to own a unique and stylish piece from this collaboration.

This latest collaboration between Très Rasché and Reebok promises to continue their tradition of combining fashion and functionality. By encouraging individuals to embrace their true selves, this partnership aims to make a statement in the world of fashion and promote inclusivity.

Fashion enthusiasts and sneaker lovers should mark their calendars for September 14th to secure a pair of the limited-edition Zig Kinetica Edge GTX “Venus”. With its chic design and advanced technologies, this collaboration is expected to become a must-have for those who appreciate both style and performance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

