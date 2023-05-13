Trial of Thelma Fardin: Burlando assured that Darthés was acquitted

The Brazilian court dismissed the actress’s complaint Thelma Fardin (30) against his former castmate Juan Darthes (58) claiming Lack of evidence. Fardín had denounced him for sexual abuse when they were both part of the Ugly Duckling series, which was broadcast by The thirteen. Lawyer Fernando Burlando I say that the actor “was banished” by the accusation.

The trial that began in November 2021 came to an end after the federal judge of São Paulo, Ali Mazlum, notified that there was no evidence to convict Darthés for the fact of which he is accused.

“He was subjected to an investigation not only in a country like Nicaragua where the rule of law does not exist, but also in Argentina and Brazil. Today no one can say that Darthés was not really thoroughly investigated,” said Burlando, one of his advocates, in dialogue with breaking latest news TV.

Fernando Burlando confirmed the acquittal of Juan Darthés.

Fardín had denounced the actor for rape years after being part of the Ugly Duckling series, when she was a teenager. The event would have occurred in Nicaragua, according to what she recounted, during a tour of the successful program.

As a result of this, Darthés decided to go live in Brazil, the country where he was born as well as developing an extensive career in Argentina. Even his real name originates from that land: Juan Rafael Pacífico.

as told News in May 2021, he had managed to rebuild his relationship with his wife and two children. At that time he was living in a lavish building in Rio de Janeiro.

Thelma Fardín with members of Actrices Argentinas.

“The result of all this investigation is obviously very comforting for Juan’s family. They were spreading news on digital platforms that the trial had been annulled and that is a lie. That is indeed fake news. What it is not a fake news is your acquittal, after a very long process where he was mistreated and mistreated in a very sensitive act. Because when you talk about situations of this quality and this tenor, they are sensitive to the whole of society,” added Burlando.

The statement from Actrices Argentinas after learning of Darthés’ ruling

The group that supported Fardín throughout the trial issued a text announcing a press conference for this afternoon and questioning the ruling.

“Today, at 5:00 p.m., Thelma together with Amnesty International will give a press conference before the news of the acquittal of Darthés at Santos Dumont 3429, 2nd floor. Acquitted does not mean innocent. We continue with Thelma Fardin,” they said.

